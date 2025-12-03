Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesAjmer Dargah Controversy: Khadims Protest Committee’s License Rule for Pilgrimages

Ajmer Dargah Khadims oppose new license rule for pilgrimages, clash with committee ahead of Urs on Dec 17.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
Tensions have escalated at the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti shrine after the Dargah Committee issued a new order requiring Khadims to obtain licenses for conducting pilgrimages. The directive, announced on December 1 with a deadline of January 5, 2026, has triggered strong protests from the Khadim community.

Syed Sarwar Chishti, secretary of the Anjuman Committee, described the decision as unfair. “This dargah does not belong to anyone. It is the shrine of Khwaja Garib Nawaz. Khadims have been serving here for centuries, and any unilateral decision will not be accepted,” he said.

Chishti criticised the committee for issuing arbitrary orders without consulting Khadims, calling them 'Tughlaqi decrees.' He added that while the committee talks about security and encroachment rules, it takes little action on the ground, and the installation of cameras raises further questions about maintenance and responsibility.

Committee defends decision
Nazim Bilal Khan of the Dargah Committee defended the order, saying it aligns with rules and regulations approved by the Supreme Court and the Central Government. He cited concerns about some Khadims having criminal backgrounds, emphasizing that the license process is aimed at ensuring the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

Bilal Khan also noted that the administration is addressing illegal encroachments in and around the Dargah, many of which involve Khadims.

The dispute comes ahead of the annual Urs, beginning on December 17, when millions of pilgrims visit the shrine. Both sides remain firm in their positions, with the committee focusing on security and rules, while Khadims view the license requirement as an attack on their traditional rights.



Published at : 03 Dec 2025 09:10 AM (IST)
