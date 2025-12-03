Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tensions have escalated at the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti shrine after the Dargah Committee issued a new order requiring Khadims to obtain licenses for conducting pilgrimages. The directive, announced on December 1 with a deadline of January 5, 2026, has triggered strong protests from the Khadim community.

Syed Sarwar Chishti, secretary of the Anjuman Committee, described the decision as unfair. “This dargah does not belong to anyone. It is the shrine of Khwaja Garib Nawaz. Khadims have been serving here for centuries, and any unilateral decision will not be accepted,” he said.

Chishti criticised the committee for issuing arbitrary orders without consulting Khadims, calling them 'Tughlaqi decrees.' He added that while the committee talks about security and encroachment rules, it takes little action on the ground, and the installation of cameras raises further questions about maintenance and responsibility.

Committee defends decision

Nazim Bilal Khan of the Dargah Committee defended the order, saying it aligns with rules and regulations approved by the Supreme Court and the Central Government. He cited concerns about some Khadims having criminal backgrounds, emphasizing that the license process is aimed at ensuring the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

Bilal Khan also noted that the administration is addressing illegal encroachments in and around the Dargah, many of which involve Khadims.

The dispute comes ahead of the annual Urs, beginning on December 17, when millions of pilgrims visit the shrine. Both sides remain firm in their positions, with the committee focusing on security and rules, while Khadims view the license requirement as an attack on their traditional rights.







