Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSpecial Prayers Held At Ajmer Dargah For Dharmendra’s Speedy Recovery

Special Prayers Held At Ajmer Dargah For Dharmendra’s Speedy Recovery

Devotees and khadims at Ajmer Sharif Dargah offered special prayers for veteran actor Dharmendra’s speedy recovery and long life. The Bollywood legend has been unwell recently.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Bollywood legend Dharmendra continues to recover from health complications, heartfelt prayers were offered for his speedy recovery and long life at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Thursday.

Devotees Gather To Pray For Dharmendra’s Good Health

Known for his humble nature and deep connection with fans, Dharmendra’s ill health has moved admirers across the country. At the revered Sufi shrine in Ajmer, a special dua (prayer) was held by the khadims (caretakers) and zaireen (pilgrims).

Carrying posters of the beloved actor, devotees raised their hands in prayer, asking for his well-being and long life. Many recalled Dharmendra’s long-standing spiritual connection with the shrine, noting that he had visited Ajmer Sharif in the past to seek blessings during significant milestones in his life and career.

Faith And Affection For The ‘He-Man’ Of Bollywood

The actor, who once represented Rajasthan in Parliament, has long been admired not only for his cinematic legacy but also for his warmth and humility. The special prayer at the dargah symbolised the affection his fans still hold for him.

The khadims expressed hope that the legendary star will recover soon and continue to inspire generations of film lovers. “We prayed for Dharmendra ji’s good health and long life,” said one of the devotees present at the dargah.

 

A Nation’s Prayers For Its Favourite Star

Dharmendra, often called the He-Man of Bollywood, has been unwell for some time. Fans across India have been sending messages of support and love on social media, with many remembering his unforgettable roles in classics like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, and Chupke Chupke.

The prayers at Ajmer Dargah reflect the immense love the veteran actor continues to receive — a reminder that some stars truly remain eternal in the hearts of millions.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dharmendra Ajmer Dargah Ajmer Sharif Rajasthan News Dharmendra Health Bollywood Actor Dharmendra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Mann Nahi Hai': Maithili Thakur Quits Interview Midway After ‘Secret Blueprint’ Answer — WATCH
'Mann Nahi Hai': Maithili Thakur Quits Interview Midway After ‘Secret Blueprint’ Answer — WATCH
Election 2025
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: This Survey Predicts A Blow To Nitish Kumar
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: This Survey Predicts A Blow To Nitish Kumar
Celebrities
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Continue Recovery At Home
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Continue Recovery At Home
Cities
Red Fort Car Blast: 5 Key Developments As NIA Takes Over Investigation
Red Fort Car Blast: 5 Key Developments As NIA Takes Over Investigation
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: NIA Investigation Gains Momentum, 42 Forensic Samples Collected
Delhi News: Red Fort blast linked to Faridabad module, ammonium nitrate found; six bodies identified
Delhi Blast: White i20 traced to Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone, eyewitnesses recall chaos
Delhi News: UAPA case filed in Red Fort blast, agencies trace i20 car to Pulwama link
Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget