Special Prayers Held At Ajmer Dargah For Dharmendra’s Speedy Recovery

As Bollywood legend Dharmendra continues to recover from health complications, heartfelt prayers were offered for his speedy recovery and long life at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Thursday.

Devotees Gather To Pray For Dharmendra’s Good Health

Known for his humble nature and deep connection with fans, Dharmendra’s ill health has moved admirers across the country. At the revered Sufi shrine in Ajmer, a special dua (prayer) was held by the khadims (caretakers) and zaireen (pilgrims).

Carrying posters of the beloved actor, devotees raised their hands in prayer, asking for his well-being and long life. Many recalled Dharmendra’s long-standing spiritual connection with the shrine, noting that he had visited Ajmer Sharif in the past to seek blessings during significant milestones in his life and career.

Faith And Affection For The ‘He-Man’ Of Bollywood

The actor, who once represented Rajasthan in Parliament, has long been admired not only for his cinematic legacy but also for his warmth and humility. The special prayer at the dargah symbolised the affection his fans still hold for him.

The khadims expressed hope that the legendary star will recover soon and continue to inspire generations of film lovers. “We prayed for Dharmendra ji’s good health and long life,” said one of the devotees present at the dargah.

A Nation’s Prayers For Its Favourite Star

Dharmendra, often called the He-Man of Bollywood, has been unwell for some time. Fans across India have been sending messages of support and love on social media, with many remembering his unforgettable roles in classics like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, and Chupke Chupke.

The prayers at Ajmer Dargah reflect the immense love the veteran actor continues to receive — a reminder that some stars truly remain eternal in the hearts of millions.