Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The incidents of suicide attempts among Booth Level Officers (BLOs) engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists continue to rise, with yet another disturbing case reported from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. A BLO in Meerut attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substances, and his condition remains critical.

The incident took place in the Pallavpuram police station area, where Mohit Kumar, who was assigned to voter list revision work, ingested a poisonous substance on the evening of Tuesday, December 2. His family immediately rushed him to the hospital, where doctors are currently monitoring his condition closely.

According to his family members, Mohit took this drastic step due to intense work pressure and repeated reprimands from his superiors. Following the incident, several of Mohit’s colleagues gathered at the hospital and created a commotion, raising slogans in protest.

Family alleges extreme work pressure

Mohit’s family said he had been working continuously for several days as part of the SIR exercise. They claimed that he was under severe pressure to complete a large number of voter list forms within tight deadlines. According to them, Mohit was often scolded harshly by senior officials for even minor errors, which left him mentally distressed. While his condition has now been declared stable by doctors, he remains under observation.

Colleagues protest; administration orders inquiry

Reports on Tuesday suggested that Mohit had an argument with his supervisor shortly before the incident, which may have pushed him over the edge. When news of the suicide attempt spread, his fellow employees rushed to the hospital and began protesting, shouting slogans against the alleged mistreatment of BLOs.

Meanwhile, district administration officials have stated that the case will be thoroughly investigated. They assured that strict action will be taken if any officer is found responsible for pressuring or mistreating Mohit.