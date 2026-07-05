Watch: Vibrant Bhangra Performance Lights Up Silverstone Grid At British GP Sprint

The iconic tarmac of the Silverstone Circuit was infused with rich cultural energy as a high-octane Punjabi Bhangra performance kicked off the 2026 Formula 1 British Grand Prix Sprint festivities. The special cultural showcase was organized on the starting grid to officially mark the beginning of South Asian Heritage Month, which runs annually from July 1 to July 31.

Celebrating the deep-rooted legacy and historical contributions of the South Asian diaspora - encompassing nations such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives - the performance brought a burst of traditional music and dance to a record-breaking weekend crowd of 570,000 spectators.

"Kaun Nee Jaandah" Echoes Across Grid

As elite drivers prepared their cars for the high-intensity Sprint, the starting grid was temporarily handed over to dancer Jas Aulakh and her acclaimed dance crew, the Bhangra Fam Academy. Dressed in traditional, brightly colored attire, the dancers and their accompanying dhol drummers put on a spectacular routine to the hit track “Kaun Nee Jaandah.”

Formula 1 captured the vibrant celebration and shared the footage across its official global social media channels, writing: “Ahead of F1 Sprint we celebrated South Asian Heritage Month with a special Bhangra performance on the grid.”

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Medical Scare Amid Rising Summer Temperatures

While the performance completely enthralled the stadium stands, the festivities faced a brief, alarming interruption when one of the traditional Punjabi dhol drummers suddenly collapsed face-first onto the track mid-routine.

Summer temperatures at Silverstone had rapidly climbed to around 26°C on Saturday, with the unshielded heat radiating directly off the asphalt. The punishing weather reportedly caused the performer to suffer acute, sudden dehydration.

On-site F1 medical teams reacted immediately, sprinting onto the grid to place the collapsed musician into the recovery position. Trackside emergency personnel administered immediate first aid on the spot before transferring the individual into an ambulance. According to subsequent reports, the drummer quickly regained consciousness and received comprehensive medical attention.