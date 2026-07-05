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English NewsSportsWatch: Vibrant Bhangra Performance Lights Up Silverstone Grid At British GP Sprint

Watch: Vibrant Bhangra Performance Lights Up Silverstone Grid At British GP Sprint

Dressed in traditional, brightly colored attire, the dancers and their accompanying dhol drummers put on a spectacular routine to the hit track “Kaun Nee Jaandah.”

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 12:11 PM (IST)

The iconic tarmac of the Silverstone Circuit was infused with rich cultural energy as a high-octane Punjabi Bhangra performance kicked off the 2026 Formula 1 British Grand Prix Sprint festivities. The special cultural showcase was organized on the starting grid to officially mark the beginning of South Asian Heritage Month, which runs annually from July 1 to July 31.

Celebrating the deep-rooted legacy and historical contributions of the South Asian diaspora - encompassing nations such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives - the performance brought a burst of traditional music and dance to a record-breaking weekend crowd of 570,000 spectators.

"Kaun Nee Jaandah" Echoes Across Grid

As elite drivers prepared their cars for the high-intensity Sprint, the starting grid was temporarily handed over to dancer Jas Aulakh and her acclaimed dance crew, the Bhangra Fam Academy. Dressed in traditional, brightly colored attire, the dancers and their accompanying dhol drummers put on a spectacular routine to the hit track “Kaun Nee Jaandah.”

Formula 1 captured the vibrant celebration and shared the footage across its official global social media channels, writing: “Ahead of F1 Sprint we celebrated South Asian Heritage Month with a special Bhangra performance on the grid.”

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Medical Scare Amid Rising Summer Temperatures

While the performance completely enthralled the stadium stands, the festivities faced a brief, alarming interruption when one of the traditional Punjabi dhol drummers suddenly collapsed face-first onto the track mid-routine.

Summer temperatures at Silverstone had rapidly climbed to around 26°C on Saturday, with the unshielded heat radiating directly off the asphalt. The punishing weather reportedly caused the performer to suffer acute, sudden dehydration.

On-site F1 medical teams reacted immediately, sprinting onto the grid to place the collapsed musician into the recovery position. Trackside emergency personnel administered immediate first aid on the spot before transferring the individual into an ambulance. According to subsequent reports, the drummer quickly regained consciousness and received comprehensive medical attention.

Frequently Asked Questions

What special performance took place at the 2026 F1 British Grand Prix Sprint?

A high-octane Punjabi Bhangra performance kicked off the festivities. It featured dancer Jas Aulakh and the Bhangra Fam Academy with dhol drummers.

Why was a Bhangra performance held at the Grand Prix?

The performance officially marked the beginning of South Asian Heritage Month, which runs annually from July 1 to July 31. It celebrated the legacy of the South Asian diaspora.

What happened during the Bhangra performance?

Yes, one of the dhol drummers collapsed mid-routine due to acute dehydration caused by high summer temperatures. F1 medical teams provided immediate assistance.

How was the collapsed performer treated?

On-site F1 medical teams reacted immediately, administering first aid before transferring the individual to an ambulance. The drummer quickly regained consciousness.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Formula 1 ABP Live F1 Pit Stop British GP Sprint Bhangra British GP Sprint
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