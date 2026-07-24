Glasgow Commonwealth Games opening ceremony gets underway

Glasgow, Jul 23 (PTI): The opening ceremony of the scaled-down 23rd Commonwealth Games began here on Thursday, marking the second time the Scottish city has hosted the multi-sport event in 12 years.

The ceremony at the OVO Hydro will formally launch what is set to be the leanest Commonwealth Games in more than three decades, with around 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories competing in just 10 sports spread across four venues.

Six of those sports will simultaneously host para events, reinforcing the organisers' vision of an inclusive Games.

This edition is running on a shoestring budget, with Glasgow stepping in to stage the event after Australia's Victoria state withdrew because of escalating costs.

Having successfully staged the 2014 edition, the Scottish city has once again opened its doors, this time delivering the event on a budget of around 160 million pounds, nearly 60 per cent lower than Birmingham 2022, by relying entirely on existing venues and infrastructure.

King Charles III is attending the opening ceremony along with Queen Camilla, and will inaugurate the scaled-down multi-sport event, the organisers said on Friday.

King Charles III will read out the message he had placed into the King's Baton on Commonwealth Day on March 10, 2025, at Buckingham Palace, marking the official opening of the Games, which will continue until August 2.

India is being represented by 123 athletes in eight able-bodied and five para sports. Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain are India's flag and baton bearers at the opening ceremony.

India had won 61 medals, including 22 gold, in the 2022 CWG in Birmingham, but this time, the tally will take a hit due to the omission of its traditionally high-yielding disciplines like shooting, hockey, badminton, wrestling and cricket.

India is hosting the next edition of the CWG in Ahmedabad in 2030, which will be a full-fledged one with 17 sports in the roster. PTI PDS PDS AH AH

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