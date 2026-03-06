Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
England Captain Harry Brook Owns Up To His 'Big Mistake' In T20 World Cup Semi-Final

Harry Brook admitted that his dropped catch of Sanju Samson lost them the semi-final. While Samson's 89* powered India to 253, Jacob Bethell’s maiden century nearly pulled off a miracle chase.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In the immediate aftermath of England’s heartbreaking 7-run defeat to India in the 2026 T20 World Cup semi-final, captain Harry Brook did not hide behind excuses. Standing on the turf of the Wankhede Stadium, Brook delivered a candid post-mortem, pointing directly to a high-profile fielding lapse that allowed India’s Sanju Samson to dismantle the English bowling attack.

The "big mistake" in question occurred early in Samson’s innings when Brook dropped a regulation chance. Samson, then granted a lifeline, exploded to score a devastating 89 off just 42 balls*, anchoring India to a gargantuan total of 253/7.

"I’ll Hold My Hands Up": The Captain’s Confession

Speaking at the official post-match presentation [Source: ICC/Star Sports Broadcast], Brook was visibly gutted by the missed opportunity. He admitted that England miscalculated the pitch conditions, expecting more turn and "hold" in the first innings, only for the ball to slide onto the bat perfectly for the Indian power-hitters.

"I’ll hold my hands up and admit I made a big mistake dropping Samson. We weren't good enough in the field. We misexecuted, and you simply can't afford to do that against a side like India. We thought there might have been hold and spin in the first innings, but it slid onto the bat nicely, and India batted exceptionally well." — Harry Brook, England Captain

The "Unbelievable" Rise of Jacob Bethell

While the defeat ended England’s hopes of a third title, Brook found a massive silver lining in the performance of 22-year-old Jacob Bethell. Chasing a world-record 254, Bethell struck a defiant, maiden T20I century (105 off 48 balls), nearly snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

"Bethell was absolutely unbelievable; he’s going to earn some serious money after this. To see him taking it on from ball one showed the world exactly what he can do. Despite the result, we had a good tournament and should be extremely proud. We stuck to our guns the whole game; unfortunately, we just ended up on the wrong side of it tonight." — Harry Brook

Match Breakdown: A Tale of Two Centurions

Sanju Samson (89*) led a collective batting assault supported by Shivam Dube (43) and Ishan Kishan (39). India’s lower order, including Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma, added late-inning fireworks to push the total past 250.

England was reeling at 95/4 before Bethell and Will Jacks (35) put on a 77-run stand. Even after Jacks fell, Bethell's clean hitting and a frantic 4-ball 19 from Jofra Archer brought the required runs down to the final over.

India’s death-over specialists, led by Jasprit Bumrah, held their nerve to restrict England to 246/7, the highest-ever losing total in a T20 World Cup knockout match.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main reason for England's defeat against India in the 2026 T20 World Cup semi-final, according to captain Harry Brook?

Captain Harry Brook attributed the loss to a significant fielding lapse, specifically dropping Sanju Samson early in his innings. This mistake allowed Samson to score freely and set a high target for England.

How did Sanju Samson's innings impact the match?

Sanju Samson was granted a lifeline when dropped by Harry Brook and went on to score a devastating 89 off 42 balls. His performance was crucial in India setting a massive total of 253/7.

What was Jacob Bethell's performance in the match?

Despite England's loss, 22-year-old Jacob Bethell scored a defiant maiden T20I century of 105 off 48 balls. His incredible innings nearly led England to a record-breaking chase.

Did England miscalculate the pitch conditions?

Yes, England captain Harry Brook admitted they miscalculated the pitch. They expected more turn and 'hold' in the first innings, but the ball slid onto the bat well for Indian batsmen.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Harry Brook T20 World Cup 2026 IND VS ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
