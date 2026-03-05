Top 10 Fastest Hundreds In T20 World Cup History, Ft. Jacob Bethell

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





T20 World Cup Fastest Centuries: The ICC T20 World Cup has delivered some of cricket’s most electrifying moments, and nothing captures the excitement quite like a blistering century. Over the years, a handful of batters have stunned fans with breathtaking knocks, reaching the three-figure mark at incredible speed in the game’s shortest format. Most recently, New Zealand’s Finn Allen and England's Jacob Bethell set the stage alight with a stunning hundred that left both fans and bowlers in disbelief. His explosive innings has once again put the spotlight on the fastest centuries ever recorded in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Here’s a look at the five quickest hundreds the tournament has ever witnessed.

T20 World Cup Records: Top 10 Fastest 100s

10) Ahmed Shehzad - 58 balls

Former Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad reached his century in 58 balls against Bangladesh during the 2014 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

9) Sahibzada Farhan - 57 balls

Sahibzada Farhan broke the record for the most runs in a single T20 World Cup in 2026, and it was during this tournament itself that he scored a 57-ball ton against Namibia to enter this elite list.

8) Pathum Nissanka - 52 balls

Pathum Nissanka struck a quickfire century for Sri Lanka against the mighty Australia, again, during the T20 World Cup 2026.

7) Rilee Roussow - 52 balls

South Africa's Rilee Roussow made his 52-ball century against Bangladesh in Australia during the 2022 edition of the tournament.

6) Brendon McCullum - 51 balls

New Zealand great Brendon McCullum, now England’s head coach, blasted a 51-ball century against Bangladesh in the 2012 T20 World Cup.

5) Harry Brook - 50 balls

England captain Harry Brook sits fourth on the list after smashing a 50-ball hundred in the 2026 edition of the tournament.

4) Chris Gayle - 50 balls

West Indies legend Chris Gayle produced one of the most memorable knocks of the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, bringing up his century in just 50 balls against hosts South Africa.

3) Chris Gayle - 47 balls

Gayle appears again on the list for his 47-ball century against England during the Super 10 stage of the 2016 tournament.

2) Jacob Bethell - 45 balls

Jacob Bethell reached his century in 45 balls against India during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final in Mumbai. He put immense pressure on side that was defending 250+ runs. He fell short at the end, but the innings remain memorable.

1) Finn Allen - 33 balls

New Zealand’s Finn Allen holds the record for the fastest century in T20 World Cup history. He reached the milestone in just 33 balls against South Africa, producing a stunning innings that knocked the Proteas out of the tournament while chasing a 170-run target.