IPL Records: Top 5 Wicketkeepers With Most Dismissals, ft. MS Dhoni

IPL Records: Wicketkeepers play a pivotal role in the Indian Premier League, often acting as the backbone of a team’s on-field strategy. They serve as tactical leaders, constantly guiding bowlers, adjusting field placements, and reading the batter’s intent ball by ball. However, their primary responsibility is collecting deliveries and effecting dismissals. In a fast-paced T20 league like the IPL, where matches can shift within an over, a sharp and alert wicketkeeper can be the difference between victory and defeat.

Legends like MS Dhoni have redefined the role in the tournament. Dhoni’s lightning-quick stumpings, safe hands, and unmatched game awareness have made him one of the most successful wicketkeepers in the sport.

With that said, let's take a look at the top 5 wicketkeepers with most dismissals in IPL history.

Top 5 Wicketkeepers With Most Dismissals In IPL

5) Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa has kept wickets for a plethora of IPL franchises, such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), to name a few.

His career in the tournament spanned from 2008 to 2022, in which he affected 90 dismissals in 114 innings. He has also won the IPL twice, once with KKR and then later with CSK.

4) Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is one of the most electric players in the IPL, both with the bat and gloves.

Speaking on his trade with the latter, Pant, who has kept wickets for Delhi Capitals (DC) and now the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has affected 101 dismissals in 115 innings.

3) Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha is a veteran wicketkeeper who also represented various franchises during his IPL career ranks in at number three.

In 149 innings, he affected 113 dismissals with the gloves.

2) Dinesh Karthik

Next up is Dinesh Karthik, yet again a wicketkeeper to have featured in plenty of IPL teams over his career, which lasted from 2008 to 2024.

Karthik was given the opportunity to keep wickets in 235 innings out of his 257 IPL matches, and in them, he affected a remarkable 174 dismissals.

1) MS Dhoni

At number one is CSK and Indian cricket legend, MS Dhoni. He has been the franchise's dedicated wicket keeper since the inception of the competition, having now done so in 271 innings, in which he affected 201 dismissals.

More than just a gloveman, Dhoni has been a calm strategist under pressure, often orchestrating run-outs and crucial breakthroughs. His consistency behind the stumps and leadership qualities highlight how an elite wicketkeeper can shape a franchise’s legacy in the IPL.