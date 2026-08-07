India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsSuryakumar Yadav’s Next Match Announced: Set To Shine In A Brand-New Avatar!

Suryakumar Yadav’s Next Match Announced: Set To Shine In A Brand-New Avatar!

Suryakumar Yadav is set to shine in a new avatar as MLB hosts its high-octane 3-on-3 MLBx baseball tournament for the first time in Mumbai this October!

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fast-paced 3-on-3 gameplay features power hitting, defensive catches.

Indian cricket superstar and T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav is set to step into an exciting new avatar. Major League Baseball (MLB) has officially announced that its flagship high-energy event, MLBx, is heading to India for the very first time.

Scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2026, at the Mumbai Football Arena inside the Andheri Sports Complex, this groundbreaking event marks a historic crossover between international cricket and America’s national pastime.

Below is the detailed report covering all the key highlights, format rules, player lineups, and event details.

Major League Baseball Brings MLBx To India For First Time

Major League Baseball is making a big leap into the Indian sports landscape by bringing MLBx to Mumbai.

MLBx is designed as a dynamic, mixed 3-on-3 baseball competition that blends power hitting, athletic defensive catches, live entertainment, and interactive fan experiences.

Having already hosted events across 15 U.S. venues including the recent MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia as well as international stops in London, Seoul, and Mexico City, MLB choice of Mumbai highlights baseball's expanding global footprint.

Suryakumar Yadav To Face MLB Legends 

The headline attraction for MLBx: Mumbai is India’s charismatic T20 captain and MLB Ambassador, Suryakumar Yadav.

Renowned worldwide for his innovative strokeplay and 360-degree shots in cricket, Yadav will showcase his power-hitting ability on a baseball stage. He will go head-to-head against former MLB All-Stars and World Series champions Nick Swisher and Adrian Gonzalez in a thrilling showdown of power, timing, and defensive agility.

Format Explained

Unlike traditional full-length baseball games, MLBx is a modified, fast-paced co-ed competition crafted specifically to engage global sports audiences:

Innings & At-Bats: The game spans three innings, with each player receiving one two-minute timed at-bat per inning.

Scoring Points: Teams score one point for every home run cleared over the fence and one point for each defensive catch made by outfielders.

Target Bonus: Hitters can earn extra bonus points by driving balls directly through a designated center-field target placed above the wall.

Hot Streak Modifier: Teams can call a "Hot Streak" during five consecutive swings, doubling all offensive and defensive points earned during that window.

Strategic Vision And Growing Baseball Footprint In India

Major League Baseball views India as a primary growth destination. Jeremiah Yolkut, MLB’s Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Events, stated that India offers an incredible setting for large-scale sports events. The event builds upon MLB's strategic partnerships in the region, including collaborations with RISE Worldwide and JioStar, aimed at introducing baseball culture through music, classic ballpark food with a local touch, and fan zones.

Ticketing Details And Venue Information

Fans eager to catch Suryakumar Yadav in action can purchase tickets exclusively on BookMyShow. Additional player rosters, musical performances, and special fan interaction sessions will be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the October event.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the scoring system for the MLBx competition?

Teams score one point for each home run cleared and one point for each defensive catch. Hitters can earn bonus points by driving balls through a designated center-field target.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 07 Aug 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Major League Baseball Suryakumar Yadav MLBx MLB INDIA MLBx MUMBAI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Suryakumar Yadav’s Next Match Announced: Set To Shine In A Brand-New Avatar!
Suryakumar Yadav’s Next Match Announced: Set To Shine In A Brand-New Avatar!
Sports
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Telecast: How & Where To Watch Warm-Up Match Live
India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Telecast: How & Where To Watch Warm-Up Match Live
Sports
Overweight At 97kg, India Star Yet Selected For England Tour
Overweight At 97kg, India Star Yet Selected For England Tour
Sports
Khalin Joshi Tightens Grip On J&K Open 2026 With Dominant Six-Shot Lead After Round Three
Khalin Joshi Tightens Grip On J&K Open 2026 With Dominant Six-Shot Lead After Round Three
Advertisement

Videos

UP News: Atiq Ahmed's Son Aaban Dies in Jhansi Road Accident While Going to Meet Brother
Rajya Sabha News: Opposition Pushes for Amit Shah Statement Amid Heated House Debate
Jharkhand News: Sanjay Seth Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Silence on Ranchi Student Protest
Jharkhand News: Monsoon Session Begins Amid JPSC-JSSC Row and Opposition Protest
Jharkhand Assembly: NDA Targets Hemant Soren as Monsoon Session Opens Amid Exam Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget