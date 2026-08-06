Khalin Joshi Tightens Grip On J&K Open 2026 With Dominant Six-Shot Lead After Round Three

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khalin Joshi holds six-shot lead at J&K Open.

Joshi maintains flawless play, extending impressive bogey-free streak.

Rashid Khan moved to second; Brijesh Kumar had hole-in-one.

Khalin Joshi moved within touching distance of the J&K Open 2026 title after producing another clinical performance in the third round at the scenic Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar. The Bengaluru golfer carded a six-under 65 on Saturday to extend his overall score to 19-under 194, giving himself a commanding six-shot cushion heading into the final round of the INR 1 crore tournament. Having already impressed with rounds of 63 and 66 over the opening two days, Joshi maintained his remarkable consistency to remain firmly in control of the leaderboard.

Delhi's Rashid Khan emerged as his closest challenger after firing the day's best round of seven-under 64 to climb to 13-under 200.

Joshi Stays Flawless As Title Edges Closer

The 33-year-old continued his outstanding run with a second consecutive bogey-free round, stretching his streak without a dropped shot to 37 holes.

Remarkably, Joshi has conceded only one bogey throughout the tournament, which came on the 17th hole during his opening round.

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Although he admitted his ball striking was not at its best early in the day, timely birdies ensured he never lost momentum before finishing strongly on the back nine.

“I didn’t hit the ball as well on the front nine as I had over the first two days, but making two birdies after missing the fairways was important,” said Joshi. “I found some momentum on the back nine, hit a few good shots and converted some good putts. Overall, I’m feeling confident and positive about my game.”

Despite holding a sizeable lead, the former Asian Tour winner insists his strategy will remain unchanged for the final round.

“Hitting fairways is the key here because it creates plenty of birdie opportunities,” he said. “My goal tomorrow will be to find as many fairways as possible. If I can do that, I believe the score will follow. There is just one round left, so I need to stay in the present and continue doing what I’ve done over the first three days.”

Rashid Khan Climbs, Hole-In-One Steals Attention

Rashid Khan's brilliant 64 helped him move into sole second place, while Chandigarh's Ajeetesh Sandhu produced a 65 to climb to third at 11-under 202.

Shubham Jaglan of Panipat and Angad Cheema shared fourth position on nine-under 204, with DP World PGTI Rankings leader Saptak Talwar and Kshitij Naveed Kaul tied for sixth at eight-under 205.

Joshi also spoke about the unique surroundings at Royal Springs, recalling a memorable wildlife encounter during tournament week.

“I’ve had mulberries and what I think were cherries or apricots near the third hole, as well as a few apples during the practice and opening rounds. It’s another part of what makes this place so special,” Joshi said.

Another highlight of the day came from Panchkula's Brijesh Kumar, who recorded the tournament's first hole-in-one on the par-three 11th hole.

Due to heavy rain before the event, the 11th has been temporarily shortened and is being played as a par-three.

With one round remaining, Joshi now stands in a commanding position to add another DP World PGTI title to his growing collection.