Sometimes we just didn't execute at the right time: CSK skipper Ruturaj

Chennai, Apr 3 (PTI): Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad lamented a below-par bowling effort after a five-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League clash here on Friday, admitting it simply wasn't their day despite fielding a balanced attack of three seamers and two spinners.

Despite posting an imposing 209 for 5, powered by young Ayush Mhatre's 43-ball 73, Chennai Super Kings failed to contain the Punjab Kings batters, as a collective effort led by skipper Shreyas Iyer's 50 saw them chase down the target with ease in 18.4 overs.

"We felt we had three seamers going in, and obviously we have two good wrist spinners bowling in tandem, especially in the middle after the powerplay. We felt that, you know, it will help," said Gaikwad after the match.

"But I think, you know, slight off day for both of them. So, I think, that is what cost us. Sometimes we executed really well. Sometimes we just didn't execute at the right time," he added.

He felt the team failed to build momentum with the ball in the middle overs, which could have helped slow down the opposition batters.

"There was a point when it (required run-rate) went to 11, and a couple of good overs would have taken it to 12-13. We just did not get momentum in the middle (with the ball).

"Tough one (to take)." Focusing on the positives, he said the batting performances of young Mhatre and Shivam Dube stood out, though he added that the bowling needs improvement.

Winning skipper Shreyas Iyer said the superb start provided by openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh was key to chasing down the big total.

"The way we started today, that was an exceptional start for us. I feel the way they (Arya and Prabhsimran) have been batting has been phenomenal and it stabilises the rhythm for us.

"I am glad everyone is getting to bat. It gives immense confidence to the team. Whenever we are in a pressure situation, people are aware on how to handle it. We just decided in the dressing room, we will play a brand of cricket to impress each other -- that gives us a certain sort of clarity, and basically challenging each other." PTI AM AM AH AH

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