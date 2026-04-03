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HomeNewsWorldUS Jets Downed, Black Hawk Hit? Iran’s ‘Shoot Them’ Appeal Raises Tensions

US Jets Downed, Black Hawk Hit? Iran’s ‘Shoot Them’ Appeal Raises Tensions

The fate of the crew remains unclear, even as efforts are underway to trace any survivors before they are captured.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 11:55 PM (IST)
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A US fighter jet was shot down over Iran on Friday, prompting American forces to launch a search and rescue operation to locate the crew.

The New York Times, citing US officials, confirmed that a US fighter aircraft had been brought down. The fate of the crew remains unclear, even as efforts are underway to trace any survivors before they are captured.

Iran Claims Multiple Aircraft Downed

Iranian reports claimed that two American jets and a Black Hawk helicopter were downed. According to Iranian media, an F-15E fighter jet was shot down hours after a fifth-generation F-35 aircraft was also brought down.

However, US authorities have not clarified which aircraft was hit.

Crew Rescue Efforts And Aircraft Details

CBS News, citing US officials, reported that one crew member from the downed fighter jet has been rescued.

The F-15E Strike Eagle is a two-seat aircraft, crewed by a pilot and a weapons systems officer, while the F-35 is a single-seat jet.

Black Hawk Claim, No US Response Yet

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency said air defence systems had shot down a US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in Iraqi airspace. The helicopter was reportedly part of the rescue mission to locate the pilot of the downed jet.

US officials have not responded to this claim.

Search Operation Expands Under Fire

Iranian outlets Fars and Tasnim reported that several US aircraft, including helicopters and C-130 Hercules planes, were deployed for the rescue mission but retreated after coming under Iranian air defence fire.

A video circulating on social media purportedly showed a C-130 aircraft flying low over southern Iran, accompanied by two helicopters.

Public Warnings And Escalating Rhetoric

Iranian broadcasters issued warnings urging residents to hand over any “enemy pilot” to authorities, promising rewards for information. Some media reports also carried appeals asking the public to locate suspected pilots.

Images released by Iranian media purportedly showed debris of a second F-35 jet downed over central Iran by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ air defence system. Iranian officials claimed the pilot was unlikely to have ejected.

Escalation Follows US Strike

The reported downing of the US aircraft came shortly after President Donald Trump highlighted the US bombing of the Karaj bridge in Iran. Tehran has since warned of retaliatory strikes against US, Israeli and Gulf targets.

The US Central Command and the White House have not yet issued an official response to the latest developments.

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Breaking Update: US-Iran Talks Collapse; Middle East Conflict Escalates, Civilian Targets Hit

Frequently Asked Questions

Was a US fighter jet shot down over Iran?

Yes, a US fighter jet was confirmed to have been shot down over Iran. The New York Times reported this, citing US officials.

What is the status of the crew from the downed US fighter jet?

The fate of the crew was unclear, with efforts underway to locate survivors. One crew member has reportedly been rescued.

Which US aircraft were reportedly shot down by Iran?

Iran claimed to have downed two American jets and a Black Hawk helicopter. US authorities have not clarified which aircraft was hit.

Did US aircraft involved in rescue efforts come under fire?

Yes, Iranian reports stated that US aircraft, including helicopters and C-130 planes, retreated after coming under Iranian air defense fire during the rescue mission.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 11:55 PM (IST)
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US Jets Downed Black Hawk Hit Iran’s ‘Shoot Them’ Appeal
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