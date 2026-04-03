Yes, a US fighter jet was confirmed to have been shot down over Iran. The New York Times reported this, citing US officials.
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US Jets Downed, Black Hawk Hit? Iran’s ‘Shoot Them’ Appeal Raises Tensions
The fate of the crew remains unclear, even as efforts are underway to trace any survivors before they are captured.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Was a US fighter jet shot down over Iran?
What is the status of the crew from the downed US fighter jet?
The fate of the crew was unclear, with efforts underway to locate survivors. One crew member has reportedly been rescued.
Which US aircraft were reportedly shot down by Iran?
Iran claimed to have downed two American jets and a Black Hawk helicopter. US authorities have not clarified which aircraft was hit.
Did US aircraft involved in rescue efforts come under fire?
Yes, Iranian reports stated that US aircraft, including helicopters and C-130 planes, retreated after coming under Iranian air defense fire during the rescue mission.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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