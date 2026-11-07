Shami retires from Test cricket, to continue playing white-ball formats

Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI): India pacer Mohammed Shami on Friday announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing curtains down on a 13-year career but he will continue to play white ball formats.

Shami ended his international red ball journey with 229 wickets from 64 matches, making him the sixth most successful pacer in Tests for the country behind Kapil Dev (434), Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma (both 311), Javagal Srinath (236), Jasprit Bumrah (234).

The 36-year-old, who has been out of the Indian team since the 2025 Champions Trophy, announced his decision through an Instagram post.

"I am leaving the white jersey, but never the memories connected to it. When I first wore India's Test jersey, I had only a dream — to do something for my country. After that every wicket, every struggle, every injury and every comeback taught me something," Shami said in his social media account.

"Test cricket is not just a format for me, it is a very special part of my life. Today I am deciding to retire from Test cricket with a heavy heart and unlimited beautiful memories," he added.

In the video message posted from his farmhouse in Sahaspur Alinagar village in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, Shami reflected on his time in the longest format, saying it had been marked by hard work and several ups and downs.

"It's been a long journey of 13 years. Starting out from this village, I have worked very hard, seen many ups and downs, and finally, on this day, November 6, I received my Test cap and the red ball," he said.

Shami, India's Test cap number 279, said the format had shaped his identity as a cricketer.

"After a lot of hard work, I earned this cap. Today, I completed 13 years in this journey. This cap and the red ball made me Mohammed Shami. There were many ups and downs along the way. I fell, but got back up for this cap and the ball," he said.

Thanking his coaches, trainers and supporters, he added, "I thank my coaches, trainers and fans. A special thanks to the fans."

Shami made his Test debut against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens on November 6, 2013. He finished with 229 wickets at an average of 27.71, including six five-wicket hauls.

His ability to generate seam and swing with both the new and old ball made him a key component of India's pace attack across conditions.

He claimed 131 wickets in 35 Tests in South Africa, the West Indies and India, averaging under 25.

Some of his most memorable performances came in South Africa.

He returned figures of 5/28 in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test during India's 2018 tour to help the visitors secure a consolation victory.

On India's next tour to the African nation, he claimed eight wickets in the opening Test at Centurion.

Shami's last Test appearance came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at the Lord's.

Injuries subsequently disrupted his career, but he remained an important part of India's white-ball setup.

Clarifying that his retirement would not mark the end of his playing career, Shami said he would continue to play white-ball cricket and could also turn out in four-day matches occasionally.

"I received this cap on November 6, and today is November 6. I want to bring this journey to an end today. But I will continue to play white-ball cricket, whether in domestic competitions or the IPL.

"If I am fit, I will continue playing four-day cricket, but this is the end of my international Test career. My journey in this format ends here," added Shami, who is named in Bengal's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy beginning on November 14.

Shami also played three Ranji Trophy matches for Bengal in the on-going season, claiming 14 wickets.

He concluded by thanking the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), expressing hope that more young cricketers would emerge from across the nation.

"I love you all and hope many more talents emerge. A big thank you to the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal," he signed off. PTI TAP UNG

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