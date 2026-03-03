PV Sindhu was stranded in Dubai because its airspace and airport were shut down following drone and missile strikes. This prevented her from traveling.
Stranded In Dubai, PV Sindhu Confirms Safe Return: ‘Back Home’
PV Sindhu confirms her safe return to Bengaluru after being stranded in Dubai amid airspace shutdown, missing the All England Championships due to travel disruptions.
PV Sindhu Returns Home: India's two-time badminton Olympic medallist PV Sindhu had been stranded in Dubai after its airspace was shut off. She had been stuck in the city, as per reports, since Saturday, and as a result, missed the All England Championships, in which she was due to participate. Having said that, Sindhu has confirmed her safe return to India via a tweet, highlighting the tense circumstances she was in, and also thanked Dubai authorities and the airport staff.
PV Sindhu Shares Update On Social Media
Back home in Bangalore and safe 🙏— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 3, 2026
The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and…
The Indian badminton star tweeted on her official X handle (@Pvsindhu1) that she was back home, safe, in Bangalore.
"Back home in Bangalore and safe."
She continued, "The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say. For now, it’s time to rest, reset, and figure out the next steps."
What Had Happened With PV Sindhu?
PV Sindhu and her team were in Dubai when authorities shut down the city’s airspace and airport following drone and missile strikes launched by Iran.
She and her team, including Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, reportedly had a close call after an explosion occurred near their accommodation. As security concerns escalated across the Gulf region, they were relocated to a safer area.
The Indian star had been slated to take on Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the opening round of the All England Championships. However, with flight operations in Dubai remaining suspended, she was ultimately compelled to withdraw from the prestigious tournament.
