Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsStranded In Dubai, PV Sindhu Confirms Safe Return: ‘Back Home’

Stranded In Dubai, PV Sindhu Confirms Safe Return: ‘Back Home’

PV Sindhu confirms her safe return to Bengaluru after being stranded in Dubai amid airspace shutdown, missing the All England Championships due to travel disruptions.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

PV Sindhu Returns Home: India's two-time badminton Olympic medallist PV Sindhu had been stranded in Dubai after its airspace was shut off. She had been stuck in the city, as per reports, since Saturday, and as a result, missed the All England Championships, in which she was due to participate. Having said that, Sindhu has confirmed her safe return to India via a tweet, highlighting the tense circumstances she was in, and also thanked Dubai authorities and the airport staff.

PV Sindhu Shares Update On Social Media

The Indian badminton star tweeted on her official X handle (@Pvsindhu1) that she was back home, safe, in Bangalore.

"Back home in Bangalore and safe."

She continued, "The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say. For now, it’s time to rest, reset, and figure out the next steps."

What Had Happened With PV Sindhu?

PV Sindhu and her team were in Dubai when authorities shut down the city’s airspace and airport following drone and missile strikes launched by Iran.

She and her team, including Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, reportedly had a close call after an explosion occurred near their accommodation. As security concerns escalated across the Gulf region, they were relocated to a safer area.

The Indian star had been slated to take on Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the opening round of the All England Championships. However, with flight operations in Dubai remaining suspended, she was ultimately compelled to withdraw from the prestigious tournament.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was PV Sindhu stranded in Dubai?

PV Sindhu was stranded in Dubai because its airspace and airport were shut down following drone and missile strikes. This prevented her from traveling.

What tournament did PV Sindhu miss due to being stranded?

PV Sindhu missed the All England Championships. She was scheduled to participate but had to withdraw due to the flight suspensions.

Has PV Sindhu returned to India?

Yes, PV Sindhu has confirmed her safe return to India. She tweeted that she is back home in Bangalore and safe.

Why was Dubai's airspace shut down?

Dubai's airspace was shut down following drone and missile strikes launched by Iran. This led to security concerns and flight suspensions.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dubai PV Sindhu Badminton All England Championships
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Stranded In Dubai, PV Sindhu Confirms Safe Return: ‘Back Home’
Stranded In Dubai, PV Sindhu Confirms Safe Return: ‘Back Home’
Sports
Gavaskar’s Tactical Tip For India: Early Overs From Bumrah vs England In T20 WC Semi-Final
Gavaskar’s Tactical Tip For India: Early Overs From Bumrah vs England In T20 WC Semi-Final
Sports
Shahid Afridi Tears Into Pakistan Star Following T20 World Cup Debacle
Shahid Afridi Tears Into Pakistan Star Following T20 World Cup Debacle
Sports
Mbappe Injury Scare Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League Showdown
Mbappe Injury Scare Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League Showdown
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget