Stranded In Dubai, PV Sindhu Confirms Safe Return: ‘Back Home’

PV Sindhu Returns Home: India's two-time badminton Olympic medallist PV Sindhu had been stranded in Dubai after its airspace was shut off. She had been stuck in the city, as per reports, since Saturday, and as a result, missed the All England Championships, in which she was due to participate. Having said that, Sindhu has confirmed her safe return to India via a tweet, highlighting the tense circumstances she was in, and also thanked Dubai authorities and the airport staff.

Back home in Bangalore and safe 🙏



The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and… March 3, 2026

The Indian badminton star tweeted on her official X handle (@Pvsindhu1) that she was back home, safe, in Bangalore.

"Back home in Bangalore and safe."

She continued, "The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say. For now, it’s time to rest, reset, and figure out the next steps."

What Had Happened With PV Sindhu?

PV Sindhu and her team were in Dubai when authorities shut down the city’s airspace and airport following drone and missile strikes launched by Iran.

She and her team, including Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, reportedly had a close call after an explosion occurred near their accommodation. As security concerns escalated across the Gulf region, they were relocated to a safer area.

The Indian star had been slated to take on Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the opening round of the All England Championships. However, with flight operations in Dubai remaining suspended, she was ultimately compelled to withdraw from the prestigious tournament.