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HomeSportsWatch: Pakistani Player Accused Of Unsporting Conduct During Match Against India

Watch: Pakistani Player Accused Of Unsporting Conduct During Match Against India

The goal sparked debate among fans and observers, with many arguing that the Pakistani player took advantage of the situation instead of following the customary practice associated with a bully.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 11:03 AM (IST)

Under-18 Hockey Asia Cup 2026: India and Pakistan faced off in the semi-final of Under-18 Hockey Asia Cup 2026 on Friday, with India producing a remarkable comeback to register a 5-3 victory and book a place in the final. Ashish Purty starred for India, netting a hat-trick in the final quarter to turn the game around.

Amid the thrilling contest, a video from the match has gained significant attention on social media. The footage relates to an incident that took place in the third quarter when India held a narrow 2-1 lead.

Also Read | Who Is Manav Suthar? India's First Specialist Spin Test Debutant Since 2021

In the 37th minute, Pakistan found the net directly from a bully restart. A bully is used to resume play after a stoppage, with one player from each side tapping their sticks before the game restarts. Traditionally, players return possession in a sporting manner following such restarts.

The goal sparked debate among fans and observers, with many arguing that the Pakistani player took advantage of the situation instead of following the customary practice associated with a bully. The player's animated celebration after scoring further fueled discussion online.

WATCH VIDEO

India wins!

Despite the controversial moment, India finished strongly. Purty's three goals in the closing quarter helped the defending side overturn the deficit and seal a 5-3 win. The victory sent India into the final, where they were set to meet Japan - the same opponent that had beaten them earlier in the group stage.

Also Read | First Time In 149 Years! Ollie Robinson Scripts England Test History At Lord's

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the Under-18 Hockey Asia Cup 2026 semi-final between India and Pakistan?

India achieved a remarkable 5-3 victory over Pakistan in the semi-final. This win secured their place in the final match of the tournament.

What controversial incident occurred during the match?

Pakistan scored a goal directly from a bully restart in the third quarter, which sparked debate among fans. Traditionally, players return possession in a sporting manner during such restarts.

Who was India's key player in their comeback victory?

Ashish Purty starred for India, scoring a hat-trick in the final quarter. His three goals helped India overturn their deficit and seal the win.

Who will India face in the final of the Under-18 Hockey Asia Cup 2026?

India is set to meet Japan in the final match. Japan had previously defeated India during the group stage of the tournament.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Hockey India Vs Pakistan Hockey IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan Under18 Hockey Asia Cup 2026
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