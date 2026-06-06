Watch: Pakistani Player Accused Of Unsporting Conduct During Match Against India

Under-18 Hockey Asia Cup 2026: India and Pakistan faced off in the semi-final of Under-18 Hockey Asia Cup 2026 on Friday, with India producing a remarkable comeback to register a 5-3 victory and book a place in the final. Ashish Purty starred for India, netting a hat-trick in the final quarter to turn the game around.

Amid the thrilling contest, a video from the match has gained significant attention on social media. The footage relates to an incident that took place in the third quarter when India held a narrow 2-1 lead.

Also Read | Who Is Manav Suthar? India's First Specialist Spin Test Debutant Since 2021

In the 37th minute, Pakistan found the net directly from a bully restart. A bully is used to resume play after a stoppage, with one player from each side tapping their sticks before the game restarts. Traditionally, players return possession in a sporting manner following such restarts.

The goal sparked debate among fans and observers, with many arguing that the Pakistani player took advantage of the situation instead of following the customary practice associated with a bully. The player's animated celebration after scoring further fueled discussion online.

WATCH VIDEO

SORE LOSERS 🤧 !!!



When Bully happens players give back pass due to sportsmanship btw meanwhile in U18 Men's Hockey Asia Cup A Paki player scored from Bully & behaved like he has scored World best goal !!#Hockey pic.twitter.com/jmLfWqTfl8 — Navin Mittal (@NavinSports) June 5, 2026

India wins!

Despite the controversial moment, India finished strongly. Purty's three goals in the closing quarter helped the defending side overturn the deficit and seal a 5-3 win. The victory sent India into the final, where they were set to meet Japan - the same opponent that had beaten them earlier in the group stage.

Also Read | First Time In 149 Years! Ollie Robinson Scripts England Test History At Lord's