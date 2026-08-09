West Indies missed direct qualification because Afghanistan's victory over Ireland secured their direct spot. This left the West Indies unable to make up the required ground before the September 30, 2026 deadline.
West Indies Suffer Major ICC World Cup Blow! Direct Qualification Dream Ends
Former multi-time ODI World Cup winners West Indies have missed direct qualification for the next edition of the tournament set to be held in 2027.
- West Indies missed direct qualification for ICC World Cup 2027.
- Afghanistan's recent win over Ireland secured their direct spot.
- This marks their third consecutive World Cup qualification setback.
West Indies ICC World Cup 2027: West Indies will once again have to fight through the qualification route to reach the ICC World Cup after failing to secure a direct berth for the 2027 edition. The two-time World Cup winners’ hopes were officially ended after Afghanistan produced a commanding 92-run victory over Ireland in the second ODI of their five-match series at Bready Cricket Club on Friday. The result ensured Afghanistan finished inside the direct qualification spots, leaving West Indies unable to make up the required ground before the September 30, 2026 deadline.
Afghanistan’s Win Ends West Indies’ Direct Qualification Hopes
Afghanistan’s victory proved decisive in the qualification race.
By taking the points from Ireland, they secured their place among the teams heading directly to ICC World Cup 2027 and effectively closed the door on West Indies’ hopes of avoiding another qualifier campaign.
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The 2027 tournament is scheduled to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia during October and November.
Matches will be staged across 12 venues as the three nations jointly host the 50-over tournament.
For West Indies, however, the road to the World Cup has once again become considerably longer.
Another Qualification Setback
The latest disappointment adds to a troubling pattern for one of cricket’s most decorated ODI sides.
West Indies have now missed out on automatic qualification for three consecutive World Cups, having also failed to secure a direct place for the 2019 and 2023 tournaments.
They managed to overcome the hurdle in 2019 by progressing through the qualifiers.
The following cycle brought a far more damaging outcome. West Indies failed to navigate the 2023 World Cup qualification tournament, meaning they were absent from the competition in India.
Their latest setback means they must once again rely on the qualifying pathway if they are to appear at the 2027 global showpiece.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did West Indies fail to secure direct qualification for the ICC World Cup 2027?
Where and when will the ICC World Cup 2027 be held?
The 2027 tournament is scheduled to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. It will be held during October and November, with matches across 12 venues.
How many consecutive times have West Indies missed direct World Cup qualification?
This is the third consecutive time West Indies have missed automatic qualification for the World Cup. They also failed to secure direct berths for the 2019 and 2023 tournaments.
What happened to West Indies in the previous World Cup qualification cycles?
West Indies managed to qualify through the hurdle in 2019. However, they failed to navigate the 2023 World Cup qualification tournament and were absent from that competition.