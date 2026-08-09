Ruturaj Gaikwad Dethroned! England Batsman Takes No.1 Spot, Kohli 5th On List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England's Jack Libby now tops List A cricket batting average.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, now second, maintains impressive 58.61 average.

Former India captain Virat Kohli remains fifth on the chart.

Ruturaj Gaikwad List A Cricket: England batter Jack Libby has moved to the top of the list for the highest batting average in List A cricket, displacing India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad from the No.1 position. Former India captain Virat Kohli, meanwhile, sits fifth on the chart. Libby’s remarkable recent run has completely changed the rankings, with the Englishman producing a string of identical scores to surge ahead of Gaikwad. Libby’s latest effort came against Sussex on Friday, when the 33-year-old remained unbeaten on 109.

Jack Libby’s Stunning Run Takes Him To No.1

Before his unbeaten 109 against Sussex, Libby had registered 109 against Essex and then repeated the feat against Middlesex.

The remarkable sequence has had a major impact on his career numbers, taking his List A batting average to 61.4.

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Libby made his List A debut in 2019 and has since accumulated 2,456 runs from 56 matches and 53 innings. He has remained not out 13 times, while his record includes six centuries and 18 fifties.

His highest List A score currently stands at 126. Despite his impressive domestic record, Libby is yet to represent England at international level.

Gaikwad Drops To Second Despite Impressive Record

Ruturaj Gaikwad has now slipped to second, but his List A numbers remain outstanding.

The Maharashtra batsman made his debut in the format in 2017 and has built an impressive record across 104 matches.

The Indian opener has scored 5,334 runs, including 21 centuries and 20 half-centuries. His career average stands at 58.61, putting him comfortably among the leading List A batters.

Gaikwad’s consistency has been one of the defining features of his domestic career, but Libby’s extraordinary recent sequence has given the England batter the edge in the latest rankings.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli remains inside the top five despite currently sitting behind both Libby and Gaikwad.

The former India captain’s presence on the list underlines the quality of batting required to maintain such a high average in List A cricket.