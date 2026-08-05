Pakistan Boxer Qudratullah Disappears From CWG Team Hotel: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Controversy overshadows Pakistan's poor Games; stricter measures anticipated.

Commonwealth Games 2026: In a troubling development following the conclusion of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Pakistani boxer Qudratullah Khan has reportedly vanished from the national team’s hotel. The Quetta-born athlete went missing just hours before the country’s sports contingent was scheduled to assemble and board their flight back home.

The incident has once again drawn severe criticism toward the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) and the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) regarding their security protocols and handling of athletes during international tours.

Mysterious Disappearance From The Team Hotel

According to reports from team officials and sources within the Pakistan Boxing Federation, Qudratullah was last seen inside his hotel room at approximately 2:00 AM. The national team was instructed to gather in the hotel lobby at 9:00 AM to depart for the airport.

However, when officials went to check his room, the boxer was nowhere to be found, leaving behind his luggage and personal belongings. What makes the situation particularly intriguing is that both his original passport and return air ticket remain in the safe possession of the team manager, meaning Qudratullah left without his travel documents.

Scrutiny On Federation And Investigation

The baffling escape despite strict movement guidelines has baffled team administrators and sports authorities. A formal investigation has been launched by the Pakistan Olympic Association to trace the athlete’s whereabouts and determine how he managed to leave the premises undetected.

PBF sources acknowledged the incident as unfortunate and noted that since Qudratullah represents a respected domestic sports department and was chosen strictly on merit, his parent department will also participate in managing the legal and administrative repercussions.

Recurring Pattern Of Missing Athletes

This latest vanishing act is far from an isolated occurrence for Pakistani sports. During the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah Khan similarly absconded from the team hotel while their passports were held by contingent officials. Furthermore, in March 2024, Asian Games bronze medalist Zohaib Rasheed disappeared from his team hotel in Italy prior to the Olympic World Boxing Qualifiers, later citing severe financial hardship as his reason. In June 2022, top national swimmer Faizan Akbar also went missing in Hungary ahead of the FINA World Championships.

Impact On Pakistan’s Campaign In Glasgow

The controversy has overshadowed Pakistan’s athletic performance in Glasgow, where the 21-member delegation logged one of its poorest Commonwealth Games outings in decades. The contingent secured only a single medal a historic bronze won by female boxer Fatima Zahra in the women’s 60kg weight class, making her the first female boxer from Pakistan to capture a CWG medal.

Meanwhile, top medal prospect and Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem failed to reach the podium. With Pakistan preparing to field teams for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, this event will force sports administrators to impose far stricter measures on international travel.