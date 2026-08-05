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English NewsSportsFootballCristiano Ronaldo Gives Fans Rare Look Inside Multi-Million Car Collection | WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Fans Rare Look Inside Multi-Million Car Collection | WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a rare glimpse of his luxury car collection on Instagram. Here's what the football icon posted and the supercars seen in the photos.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cristiano Ronaldo shared private luxury car collection photos on Instagram.
  • Post displayed Bugatti, Ferrari, Porsche, Rolls-Royce inside his garage.
  • Ronaldo is known for his extensive luxury car collections.
  • Millions of fans reacted to his latest Instagram post.

Cristiano Ronaldo Car Collection: Cristiano Ronaldo has offered fans a rare look inside his private car collection after sharing a series of photos on Instagram. The Portugal captain posted the pictures with the caption, "My toys 🚀", giving followers a glimpse of several luxury and high-performance cars housed inside what appears to be his personal garage. The post quickly drew millions of reactions as fans admired the collection.

Ronaldo Shares Glimpse Of Luxury Garage

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner shared multiple images of himself sitting on the bonnet of a red Ferrari while surrounded by several luxury vehicles parked inside a modern showroom-style garage.

The collection shown in the post includes a Bugatti Chiron, a Ferrari, a Porsche, a Rolls-Royce and several other high-end performance cars. Ronaldo did not identify every model featured in the photographs.

The post was captioned simply: "My toys 🚀".

WATCH POST

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

One Of Football's Best-Known Car Collectors

Ronaldo has long been recognised as one of the biggest car collectors in world sport. Over the years, he has been linked with some of the world's most exclusive automobiles, including multiple Bugatti models, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens, Bentleys and Rolls-Royces.

His garage has frequently attracted attention because several of the vehicles are produced in limited numbers and rank among the most expensive road cars available.

The latest Instagram upload once again highlighted his passion for luxury automobiles, although the footballer did not reveal whether any of the cars shown were recent additions.

Fans React To Ronaldo's Latest Post

The post quickly gained millions of likes and thousands of comments within hours of being published. Many fans praised the remarkable collection, while others joked about the size and value of the garage.

Several comments focused on the Bugatti Chiron parked prominently in the images, while others admired the Ferrari on which Ronaldo posed.

Ronaldo remains one of the world's most-followed athletes on social media, and his lifestyle posts regularly attract global attention alongside updates from his football career.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Cristiano Ronaldo share on Instagram?

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a series of photos offering a rare look inside his private car collection. He captioned the post,

Which cars were shown in Ronaldo's latest Instagram post?

The post displayed a Bugatti Chiron, a Ferrari, a Porsche, a Rolls-Royce, and several other high-end performance cars. Ronaldo was seen sitting on the bonnet of a red Ferrari.

What was the caption of Ronaldo's car collection post?

Ronaldo's Instagram post showcasing his car collection was simply captioned,

How did fans react to Ronaldo's car collection reveal?

The post quickly drew millions of reactions, likes, and thousands of comments within hours. Many fans praised the remarkable collection, with some focusing on the Bugatti Chiron and the Ferrari.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Cars Ronaldo Car Collection
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