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English NewsSportsNeymar Donates USD 250,000 To Venezuela Earthquake Victims

Neymar Donates USD 250,000 To Venezuela Earthquake Victims

Neymar has reportedly donated USD 250,000 to support Venezuela earthquake relief efforts and shared an emotional message for families affected by the disaster.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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  • Neymar returned from injury to Brazil's national football team.

Brazilian football star Neymar has once again won hearts, this time for an act of kindness off the football field. According to a report by Venezuelan news outlet El Sumario.com, Neymar has donated USD 250,000 to support emergency rescue and humanitarian relief efforts in Venezuela after the country was hit by devastating earthquakes.

The report stated that the donation will be used to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the disaster, including food, drinking water, medical supplies and temporary shelters for displaced families.

Neymar's Emotional Message

According to El Sumario.com, Neymar also shared an emotional message while extending his support to the people of Venezuela.

He said, "My heart goes out to the people of Venezuela."

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The Brazilian forward also expressed hope that his contribution would bring strength and relief to the families affected by the tragedy.

Venezuela Earthquake

According to CNN, citing an update from Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, at least 1,430 people have lost their lives in the devastating twin earthquakes that struck the country on Wednesday.

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The report further stated that 3,238 people have been injured, while 3,142 families have been displaced after losing their homes.

Rescue operations are still underway as emergency teams continue searching for survivors. However, rescue efforts have reportedly become more difficult due to continuous aftershocks and a shortage of heavy equipment.

The two earthquakes measured 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, and several smaller tremors have continued to hit the region since then.

Neymar's Return To Brazil Squad

Meanwhile, Neymar has also made positive progress on the football field.

According to Reuters, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the 34-year-old has recovered well from his injury and is now capable of playing longer minutes.

Speaking to reporters, Ancelotti said: "In the last week, his progress has been significant. Unfortunately, he could not play longer than 15 minutes before, but he is now doing well enough to play more."

Neymar made his return to the Brazil national team during their 3-0 victory over Scotland, where he came on as a substitute in the second half after missing the opening two matches of the FIFA World Cup.

Brazil also continued their impressive World Cup record by finishing first in Group C, marking the 12th consecutive FIFA World Cup in which they have topped their group. The five-time world champions have now maintained this remarkable group-stage record since 1982.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What message did Neymar send with his donation?

Neymar shared an emotional message saying,

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neymar FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026
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