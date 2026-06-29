'Do Not Wish To Add Gautam Gambhir': Iceland Cricket & Manjrekar Slam India Coach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India coach Gautam Gambhir faces scrutiny after Ireland clean-sweep.

Iceland Cricket mocked Gambhir; Manjrekar slammed selection strategy.

Manjrekar urged selecting specialist batsmen with technical depth.

Gambhir faces pressure before crucial England series.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has become the primary target for cricket pundits following a historical low point for the national team setup. The reigning T20 World Champions suffered a humiliating clean sweep during their brief two-match international assignment against a highly motivated Ireland squad.

International Mockery Over Results

The nature of the unexpected away defeat gave social media users immense ammunition to target the new coaching regime online. The viral trending topic prompted the official handle of Iceland Cricket to deliver a savage public jibe.

The European associate nation openly joked about the management situation on the social platform X, making it clear they would not want the current Indian boss on their own staff.

"We can confirm that we do not wish to add Gautam Gambhir to our coaching staff. He clearly has talent, though. To take those Indian players and deliver those results in Ireland takes truly remarkable gifts," Iceland Cricket wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Manjrekar Slams Selection Strategy

Former national batsman Sanjay Manjrekar took a far more analytical approach when evaluating the obvious structural deficiencies holding back the team. He heavily criticised the strategy of packing the side with multi-purpose cricketers.

The respected analyst noted that the current leadership group has created an unbalanced line-up by moving away from specialist options. He urged the selectors to find a reliable solution.

"It was too little earlier… under Gambhir, it is too many. The 'all-rounders'. India need a PURE middle-order batter, pronto!" Manjrekar posted on his personal account to explain the tactical failure.

The Call for Technical Depth

Speaking later on the official post-match television broadcast, Manjrekar highlighted that the current group of batsmen lack the necessary application required to survive on challenging pitches that assist seam bowlers.

He argued that a major change is required before the upcoming assignment against England, suggesting that top-order player Shubman Gill has the exact profile needed to succeed overseas.

"Shubman Gill... just for people to understand, this is a guy who is a T20 batter now and had a tremendous IPL as well. I'm not talking about captaincy, but these are the players you slowly want to introduce back into T20 cricket because they have a little more depth in conditions like these, and are used to them as well, like we saw when he played in England and overseas. So, that is the path for Shubman Gill going forward; it won't be right now, but it will start to happen slowly," Manjrekar stated during the panel discussion.

Pressure Mounts Ahead of England

The sudden tactical collapse has completely altered public expectations surrounding the team as they finish their brief stay in Dublin. Gambhir must find instant answers to these growing selection issues.

The squad will now travel directly to London to start their crucial series against England on first July, hoping to erase the memory of their disappointing displays.