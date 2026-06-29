Jaspal Rana’s Mother Dies Just 16 Days After His Untimely Demise

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jaspal Rana's mother, Shyama Devi, passed away Sunday.

Her death occurred less than three weeks after Jaspal's passing.

She battled cancer, her condition worsened after son's funeral.

Dignitaries expressed condolences to the family for their loss.

Jaspal Rana's Mother Dies: The family of legendary Indian shooter and coach Jaspal Rana has suffered another devastating loss within the space of a single month. His seventy-eight-year-old mother, Shyama Devi Rana, passed away at an army hospital in New Delhi following prolonged medical complications, plunging the decorated sporting household into a profound period of mourning during this difficult summer season.

A Heartbreaking Timing for the Family

The tragic passing of the family matriarch occurred on Sunday, coinciding precisely with what would have been her late son's milestone fiftieth birthday, compounding the immense grief.

The unfortunate development follows less than three weeks after Jaspal himself passed away suddenly on twelfth June at the age of forty-nine due to severe cardiac related issues.

The veteran marksman had fallen critically ill during an international flight returning home from an ISSF World Cup event in Munich, subsequently undergoing medical treatment in the capital.

Prolonged Battle with Health Failures

Shyama Devi had been battling advanced stages of cancer for a considerable period and was receiving specialized care at the Research and Referral Hospital prior to her demise.

Medical officials confirmed that the elderly patient suffered severe physical distress and ultimate cardiac arrest after being deeply affected by the sudden psychological shock of her son's funeral.

Her condition deteriorated rapidly over the weekend despite the best efforts of the attending military doctors, who kept her under close observation inside the intensive care unit.

Political and Sporting Dignitaries Respond

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep public condolences to the surviving family members, offering sincere prayers for the departed soul during this testing phase of bereavement.

The regional administration acknowledged the massive contributions of the household to national sports, promising full structural support to the relatives during the upcoming traditional funeral rites.

Prominent Indian athletes and shooting federation officials also expressed their collective sorrow online, remembering her as a foundational pillar behind Jaspal’s historic multi-medal international career.

Legacy of a Pioneering Champion

Her late son remains one of the finest pistol shooters in Asian sports history, having claimed fifteen Commonwealth Games medals and multiple Asian Games titles for his country.

The highly respected coach had recently been instrumental in mentoring elite younger talents, including multi-time Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, before his tragic and untimely departure this June.

The remaining family members are currently making necessary transport arrangements to bring her mortal remains back to their ancestral home for the final traditional send-off.