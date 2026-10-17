Neeraj Chopra Announces Comeback After Injury Setback, Reveals Goal And What’s Next

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chopra's ankle injury healed; targeting strong 2027 comeback.

He aims for personal best performance in 2027 season.

He praised young Indian javelin talent, urged fitness focus.

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra has offered an update on his recovery from an ankle injury and outlined his immediate target as he prepares to return to competition. With the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on the horizon, the two-time Olympic medallist is focused on making a strong comeback in 2027 and producing performances he has yet to achieve.

Chopra’s 2026 season was disrupted by the injury, forcing him to step away from competition. However, the Indian athlete has indicated that his ankle is now largely healed and that his attention has shifted towards his return to the field.

Neeraj Chopra Shares Injury Update, Reveals 2027 Goal

Speaking at the launch of the 2026 Audi Q3 in Mumbai, Chopra was asked about his preparations for the next Olympics. He said there was still time before the Games and explained that his immediate priority was to regain his competitive form.

“There’s still time for the Olympics, but as you know, I had an injury and I’m making a comeback now. The ankle injury I suffered seems to be pretty much healed now,” Chopra said.

He also made his ambitions for the upcoming season clear, stressing that he wants to deliver a performance that has so far eluded him.

“Now my focus is to make a strong comeback next year. I want to bring out the performance that has not come till date,” he added.

The statement places the emphasis on 2027 as an important year for Chopra, giving him an opportunity to return to competition and build towards the next Olympic cycle.

Neeraj Chopra Praises India’s Javelin Throw Talent

Chopra also reflected on India’s performance in the javelin throw at the 2026 Asian Games, where Indian athletes won two medals despite his and Kishore Jena’s absence.

“I and Kishore were not there, yet we won two medals this time. Our young athletes are emerging, which is a good sign for India that we have no shortage of talent,” he said.

He wished the emerging athletes well and urged them to prioritise fitness while enjoying the sport.

“I wish those young players all the best for the future. Take care of yourself, stay away from injuries and enjoy the game,” Chopra added.

As he works towards a return in 2027, Chopra’s immediate challenge will be to regain full fitness and translate his recovery into performances on the field, with the Los Angeles Olympics remaining a longer-term target.