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English NewsSportsNeeraj Chopra Announces Comeback After Injury Setback, Reveals Goal And What’s Next

Neeraj Chopra Announces Comeback After Injury Setback, Reveals Goal And What’s Next

Neeraj Chopra says his ankle injury is largely healed as he targets a strong comeback in 2027 with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in mind.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chopra's ankle injury healed; targeting strong 2027 comeback.
  • He aims for personal best performance in 2027 season.
  • He praised young Indian javelin talent, urged fitness focus.

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra has offered an update on his recovery from an ankle injury and outlined his immediate target as he prepares to return to competition. With the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on the horizon, the two-time Olympic medallist is focused on making a strong comeback in 2027 and producing performances he has yet to achieve.

Chopra’s 2026 season was disrupted by the injury, forcing him to step away from competition. However, the Indian athlete has indicated that his ankle is now largely healed and that his attention has shifted towards his return to the field.

Neeraj Chopra Shares Injury Update, Reveals 2027 Goal

Speaking at the launch of the 2026 Audi Q3 in Mumbai, Chopra was asked about his preparations for the next Olympics. He said there was still time before the Games and explained that his immediate priority was to regain his competitive form.

“There’s still time for the Olympics, but as you know, I had an injury and I’m making a comeback now. The ankle injury I suffered seems to be pretty much healed now,” Chopra said.

He also made his ambitions for the upcoming season clear, stressing that he wants to deliver a performance that has so far eluded him.

“Now my focus is to make a strong comeback next year. I want to bring out the performance that has not come till date,” he added.

The statement places the emphasis on 2027 as an important year for Chopra, giving him an opportunity to return to competition and build towards the next Olympic cycle.

Neeraj Chopra Praises India’s Javelin Throw Talent

Chopra also reflected on India’s performance in the javelin throw at the 2026 Asian Games, where Indian athletes won two medals despite his and Kishore Jena’s absence.

“I and Kishore were not there, yet we won two medals this time. Our young athletes are emerging, which is a good sign for India that we have no shortage of talent,” he said.

He wished the emerging athletes well and urged them to prioritise fitness while enjoying the sport.

“I wish those young players all the best for the future. Take care of yourself, stay away from injuries and enjoy the game,” Chopra added.

As he works towards a return in 2027, Chopra’s immediate challenge will be to regain full fitness and translate his recovery into performances on the field, with the Los Angeles Olympics remaining a longer-term target.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Neeraj Chopra's current injury status and immediate goal?

His ankle injury is largely healed. His immediate priority is to make a strong comeback in 2027 and deliver performances he hasn't achieved yet.

Which season was affected by Neeraj Chopra's injury?

The 2026 season was disrupted by his ankle injury, forcing him to step away from competition. He is now focused on his return to the field.

What is Neeraj Chopra's long-term target?

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are on the horizon, serving as a longer-term target. His immediate focus is on a strong comeback in 2027.

What did Neeraj Chopra say about India's javelin talent?

He noted that India won two medals at the 2026 Asian Games despite his and Kishore Jena's absence. This shows emerging young talent, which is a good sign.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Athletics Neeraj Chopra Asian Games 2026 Indian Sports
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