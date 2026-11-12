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English NewsSportsCricketWill Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Play Final Two IND vs NZ ODIs? All You Need To Know

Will Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Play Final Two IND vs NZ ODIs? All You Need To Know

With several names missing from India's squad for the final two ODIs against New Zealand, fans are wondering about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's availability.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India maintains Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli for ODI series clincher.
  • Shreyas Iyer assumes captaincy from Shubman Gill.
  • Squad adjustments prepare players for crucial upcoming Test series.

India will have a reshaped squad for the closing stages of their ODI series against New Zealand. The absence of several regulars has made some fans wonder whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will feature in the fourth and fifth matches. The fourth ODI is scheduled for Friday, November 13, at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The Men in Blue lead the five-match contest and need just one more victory to clinch the series. The Black Caps, meanwhile, must win to keep their hopes of levelling the scoreline alive.

Kohli-Rohit To Continue In India's ODI Squad

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not been withdrawn from India's squad and are expected to be part of the playing XI for the remaining fixtures.

Shreyas Iyer will take over the captaincy duties from Shubman Gill for the final two games.

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The revised squad also includes Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Yash Thakur, who have come in as replacements for other players released from the ODI group.

Why Has India Rested Several Key Players?

The squad adjustments are understood to be part of India's preparations for the upcoming Test assignment against New Zealand.

With the final ODI taking place on November 15 and the opening Test beginning just four days later, the team management has limited the workload of some players ahead of the red-ball contest.

While the series features only two matches, it holds significant importance for India's WTC campaign.

Two wins would improve their winning percentage and put them in a relatively strong position ahead of their final five Test assignments in this WTC cycle, against Australia.

India's Test campaign begins on November 19, leaving little time for players to switch from white-ball cricket to the demands of the longer format.

Meanwhile, Rohit and Kohli's continued presence gives India considerable experience as they look to seal the ODI series in Mount Maunganui.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play in the final ODI matches against New Zealand?

Yes, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to be part of the playing XI for the remaining fixtures. They have not been withdrawn from India's squad.

Who will captain India for the last two ODI games?

Shreyas Iyer will take over the captaincy duties from Shubman Gill for the final two matches of the series.

Why did India make changes to its squad for the final ODIs?

The squad adjustments are part of India's preparations for the upcoming Test assignment against New Zealand. This limits the workload of some players before the red-ball contest.

Which new players have joined India's revised ODI squad?

The revised squad includes Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Yash Thakur. They have come in as replacements for other players released from the ODI group.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs NZ ODIs VIrat Kohli
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