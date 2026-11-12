Will Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Play Final Two IND vs NZ ODIs? All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India maintains Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli for ODI series clincher.

Shreyas Iyer assumes captaincy from Shubman Gill.

Squad adjustments prepare players for crucial upcoming Test series.

India will have a reshaped squad for the closing stages of their ODI series against New Zealand. The absence of several regulars has made some fans wonder whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will feature in the fourth and fifth matches. The fourth ODI is scheduled for Friday, November 13, at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The Men in Blue lead the five-match contest and need just one more victory to clinch the series. The Black Caps, meanwhile, must win to keep their hopes of levelling the scoreline alive.

Kohli-Rohit To Continue In India's ODI Squad

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not been withdrawn from India's squad and are expected to be part of the playing XI for the remaining fixtures.

Shreyas Iyer will take over the captaincy duties from Shubman Gill for the final two games.

Read More: Trouble For PSL? Three Bangladesh Stars Eye IPL 2027 Auction

The revised squad also includes Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Yash Thakur, who have come in as replacements for other players released from the ODI group.

Why Has India Rested Several Key Players?

The squad adjustments are understood to be part of India's preparations for the upcoming Test assignment against New Zealand.

With the final ODI taking place on November 15 and the opening Test beginning just four days later, the team management has limited the workload of some players ahead of the red-ball contest.

While the series features only two matches, it holds significant importance for India's WTC campaign.

Two wins would improve their winning percentage and put them in a relatively strong position ahead of their final five Test assignments in this WTC cycle, against Australia.

India's Test campaign begins on November 19, leaving little time for players to switch from white-ball cricket to the demands of the longer format.

Meanwhile, Rohit and Kohli's continued presence gives India considerable experience as they look to seal the ODI series in Mount Maunganui.