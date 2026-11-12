Jensen Huang Had 2nd ‘Affair’ With Nvidia VP Kimberly Powell, Who Reported Directly To Him

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces new affair allegations with Kimberly Powell.

Allegations follow previous claims regarding a suspected Chinese spy.

Nvidia's policy prohibits relationships between managers and direct reports.

Neither Huang nor Powell has publicly addressed these allegations.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing fresh scrutiny following allegations of another extramarital relationship, this time involving a senior executive at the chipmaker. A report by The New York Times has identified the woman as Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare, who reportedly works directly under Huang.

The latest claims emerge as Huang is already facing questions over his alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman identified by US intelligence officials as a suspected Chinese spy. Five people familiar with the matter spoke to the newspaper on condition of anonymity.

Who Is Kimberly Powell?

Powell joined Nvidia in 2008 and currently leads its healthcare business, overseeing the use of the company's chip technology across healthcare and higher education.

According to The New York Times, two former Nvidia employees said Huang and Powell were seen behaving affectionately at a hotel in San Jose, California, during a company conference in March. The newspaper clarified that it had not independently viewed the video.

Powell's professional journey at Nvidia has included several leadership positions. She previously served as Director of Worldwide Business Development for Higher Education and Healthcare, followed by Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence Business Development, before becoming Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare.

Her official Nvidia biography states, “She is responsible for the company’s worldwide healthcare business, including hardware and software platforms for accelerated computing, AI, and visualization that power the ecosystem of medical imaging, life sciences, drug discovery, and healthcare analytics.”

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Nvidia's Workplace Conduct Policy Under Focus

The allegations have also drawn attention to Nvidia's employee conduct guidelines, particularly because Powell reportedly reports directly to Huang.

The company's code of conduct requires employees to avoid situations that could result in conflicts of interest, including personal relationships. It also states that Nvidia “promptly investigates reports of misconduct”.

Several major companies have workplace policies governing relationships between managers and employees who report to them.

Powell's Education And Professional Background

Before joining Nvidia, Powell worked as a hardware engineer at DOME Imaging Systems between January 1999 and April 2003. She subsequently spent more than five years with Planar Systems' Medical Business Unit.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, specialising in Computer Engineering, from Northeastern University. She later completed a Graduate Certificate in Project Management at Boston University between 2005 and 2006.

In 2007, she also spent a year at MIT Sloan School of Management, pursuing executive education in product design, development and management.

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Married Executive Reportedly Cancels Summit Appearance

The NYT report stated that Powell is married, although it did not disclose her husband's identity.

CNN reporter Meg Tirrell also noted that Powell was scheduled to participate in the opening session of the Milken Future of Health Summit but had reportedly cancelled her appearance.

Neither Huang nor Powell has publicly addressed the allegations so far.