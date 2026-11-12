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English NewsNewsWorldIran Sets 7 Conditions For Hormuz Reopening, Warns Trump Of Another Defeat

Iran Sets 7 Conditions For Hormuz Reopening, Warns Trump Of Another Defeat

Top security official Mohsen Rezaei threatened to target US military bases outside the Middle East, including those in Europe, if they were used to attack Iran.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 07:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran demands US meet seven conditions to resume talks.
  • Tehran awaits US official response before negotiations proceed.
  • Iran warns of striking distant US bases if attacked.

Iran has put the responsibility for reviving negotiations with the United States firmly on Washington, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf saying Tehran will not reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz or resume talks until the US meets its seven conditions.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Ghalibaf said Iran had already communicated its demands to Washington but was yet to receive an official and specific response. He insisted that the next move must come from the US, which needs to decide whether it is willing to address Tehran’s conditions.

“The ball is now in the Americans’ court, and they must make a decision and announce it,” Ghalibaf was quoted as saying.

He added that Iran had provided Washington with a “clear and transparent response”, outlining what it expects from the US before any progress can be made.

Ghalibaf Warns Trump Against Renewed War

Reiterating Tehran’s position, Ghalibaf said the US must fulfil all seven conditions before the Strait of Hormuz can reopen and negotiations can resume. He also warned US President Donald Trump against launching another military offensive against Iran.

“If Trump decides to go to war again, he will face another defeat,” Ghalibaf said.

His remarks come amid continuing diplomatic efforts to bring the conflict to an end. However, Tehran has maintained that negotiations cannot move forward unless Washington responds to its demands.

Iran’s top security official, Mohsen Rezaei, has also ruled out the possibility of ongoing negotiations between the two countries, saying there are currently no talks taking place between Tehran and Washington.

Iran Awaits Clear Response From Washington

In an interview with pro-Iran broadcaster Al-Mayadeen, Rezaei said Tehran had asked the US to provide a “clear and explicit” response to its conditions but had not received one so far. He added that Washington could still respond at a later stage.

According to Reuters, the remarks followed Trump's meeting with Qatar's mediators on Monday. The US president played down the prospect of major warfare resuming in the immediate future but remained unwilling to accept Iran's existing position.

The comments underline the diplomatic impasse between the two sides, with Iran insisting that Washington must first address its demands before any negotiations can resume.

Iran Threatens US Bases Outside Middle East

In a separate interview with Al-Mayadeen, broadcast on Wednesday, Rezaei issued a fresh warning to Washington, saying Iran could target US military installations outside the Middle East if they were used to launch attacks against Iranian territory.

“If American aircraft take off from an American military base, even one located in a European country or some other distant region, to bomb Iran, we will strike those bases as well,” he said, according to AFP.

Rezaei warned that any renewed American military action would prompt Tehran to expand its list of targets to include more distant US military installations, including facilities that Iran had not previously attacked.

“We may even strike certain islands that they assume are beyond the reach of our missiles,” he added.

The warning comes as Qatar and Pakistan continue their diplomatic efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict. However, Iran's latest statements suggest that Tehran is maintaining a hardline position, linking any progress towards peace to Washington's response to its conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are negotiations between Iran and the US currently stalled?

Iran states the responsibility for reviving negotiations lies with Washington. Tehran insists the US must meet its seven conditions before talks can resume or the Strait of Hormuz reopens.

Has the United States officially responded to Iran's conditions for talks?

According to Iran, the US has not yet provided an official or specific response to Tehran's demands. Iran's top officials emphasize they are awaiting a clear and explicit answer from Washington.

What has Iran warned the US about regarding potential military action?

Iran warns against renewed US military action. Its Parliament Speaker said Trump would face defeat, and a security official threatened to target US military bases outside the Middle East if used for attacks.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 07:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump US IRan War
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