CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsIPLAxar Patel's DC Captaincy In Doubt? All-Rounder 'Reluctant' To Continue: Report

Axar Patel's DC Captaincy In Doubt? All-Rounder 'Reluctant' To Continue: Report

Delhi Capitals could be weighing a leadership change ahead of IPL 2027, with uncertainty over Axar Patel's reported unwillingness to continue.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Axar Patel reportedly reluctant to continue as Delhi Capitals captain.
  • Management keen to retain Axar despite two disappointing seasons.
  • Pant, Rahul considered alternatives; DC delaying final captaincy decision.

Axar Patel IPL Captaincy Future: Delhi Capitals could be heading towards a captaincy dilemma ahead of IPL 2027, with Axar Patel reportedly unsure about continuing in the leadership role. A report by The Times of India claims the all-rounder is reluctant to remain captain after two disappointing seasons for the franchise. The DC management is said to be keen on retaining Axar as skipper, but persuading him to take up the responsibility again may prove challenging. The franchise has not reached the playoffs in either of the last two editions despite good starts.

Axar 'Very Reluctant' To Continue As DC Skipper

The TOI report quoted a source as saying:

"Axar is very reluctant to continue as captain. The management is trying to convince him. Axar is very important to the franchise."

"Capitals have turned down multiple lucrative trade offers this season. The management has held back finalising the captain till the auctions are done,"

Read More: Will Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Play Final Two IND vs NZ ODIs? All You Need To Know

Axar Patel was appointed Delhi Capitals captain following Rishabh Pant's departure, taking charge of an IPL franchise for the first time.

Although DC made promising starts in each of the last two seasons, they struggled to maintain that momentum, eventually finishing fifth in 2025 and sixth in 2026.

Who Could Be DC Captain If Axar Steps Down?

Should Axar decide against continuing, Delhi have experienced alternatives to consider.

Rishabh Pant, who previously led the franchise, returned to the setup earlier this year after two seasons with Lucknow Super Giants. His move was part of a trade deal that saw Kuldeep Yadav go the other way.

KL Rahul is another name who could enter the conversation.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has captained both Punjab Kings, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

DC's decision could remain on hold until the mini auction is completed. The franchise has reportedly rejected several attractive trade proposals for Axar, while the management continues to assess its leadership plans.

The all-rounder's importance to the team appears to be a key factor in the discussions.

However, there has been no official announcement from Delhi Capitals or the player regarding his future as captain.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Axar Patel willing to continue as Delhi Capitals captain?

A report indicates that Axar Patel is very reluctant to continue as captain for the Delhi Capitals. The franchise management is reportedly trying to persuade him to remain in the role.

What is the Delhi Capitals management's stance on Axar Patel's captaincy?

The DC management is keen on retaining Axar Patel as skipper, viewing him as very important to the franchise. They have also turned down several lucrative trade offers for him.

Who are potential candidates for DC captain if Axar Patel steps down?

If Axar decides not to continue, Rishabh Pant, who recently returned to DC, is an experienced alternative. KL Rahul, who has captained other IPL franchises, could also be considered.

What were Delhi Capitals' results under Axar Patel's captaincy?

Under Axar, Delhi Capitals finished fifth in 2025 and sixth in 2026. Despite promising starts in both seasons, they failed to reach the playoffs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Nov 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Axar Patel KL Rahul Delhi Capitals IPL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Trouble For PSL? Three Bangladesh Stars Eye IPL 2027 Auction
Trouble For PSL? Three Bangladesh Stars Eye IPL 2027 Auction
IPL
Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade Gets Green Light, Major IPL 2027 Swap Approved: Report
Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade Gets Green Light, Major IPL 2027 Swap Approved
IPL
Two New IPL Teams? BCCI Plans Major Expansion: Report
Two New IPL Teams? BCCI Plans Major Expansion
IPL
Axar Patel In Or Out Of Delhi Capitals? Co-Owner Drops Big Hint Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction
Axar Patel In Or Out Of Delhi Capitals? Co-Owner Drops Big Hint Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction
Advertisement

Videos

CCTV Horror: Shocking Video Shows Paramjeet Dhankhar's Murder in Faridabad
Kishtwar Tragedy: Bodies of Two Missing SPOs Recovered in Jammu and Kashmir
CCTV Evidence: CCTV Footage Captures Terrorist Attack on CRPF Personnel in Kulgam
Political Showdown: Akhilesh Yadav Launches Fresh Attack on CM Yogi Adityanath
Kishtwar Tragedy: Bodies of Two Missing SPOs Recovered With Bullet Marks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget