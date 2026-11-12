Axar Patel's DC Captaincy In Doubt? All-Rounder 'Reluctant' To Continue: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Axar Patel reportedly reluctant to continue as Delhi Capitals captain.

Management keen to retain Axar despite two disappointing seasons.

Pant, Rahul considered alternatives; DC delaying final captaincy decision.

Axar Patel IPL Captaincy Future: Delhi Capitals could be heading towards a captaincy dilemma ahead of IPL 2027, with Axar Patel reportedly unsure about continuing in the leadership role. A report by The Times of India claims the all-rounder is reluctant to remain captain after two disappointing seasons for the franchise. The DC management is said to be keen on retaining Axar as skipper, but persuading him to take up the responsibility again may prove challenging. The franchise has not reached the playoffs in either of the last two editions despite good starts.

Axar 'Very Reluctant' To Continue As DC Skipper

The TOI report quoted a source as saying:

"Axar is very reluctant to continue as captain. The management is trying to convince him. Axar is very important to the franchise."

"Capitals have turned down multiple lucrative trade offers this season. The management has held back finalising the captain till the auctions are done,"

Read More: Will Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Play Final Two IND vs NZ ODIs? All You Need To Know

Axar Patel was appointed Delhi Capitals captain following Rishabh Pant's departure, taking charge of an IPL franchise for the first time.

Although DC made promising starts in each of the last two seasons, they struggled to maintain that momentum, eventually finishing fifth in 2025 and sixth in 2026.

Who Could Be DC Captain If Axar Steps Down?

Should Axar decide against continuing, Delhi have experienced alternatives to consider.

Rishabh Pant, who previously led the franchise, returned to the setup earlier this year after two seasons with Lucknow Super Giants. His move was part of a trade deal that saw Kuldeep Yadav go the other way.

KL Rahul is another name who could enter the conversation.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has captained both Punjab Kings, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

DC's decision could remain on hold until the mini auction is completed. The franchise has reportedly rejected several attractive trade proposals for Axar, while the management continues to assess its leadership plans.

The all-rounder's importance to the team appears to be a key factor in the discussions.

However, there has been no official announcement from Delhi Capitals or the player regarding his future as captain.