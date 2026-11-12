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English NewsSportsFootballRonaldo Makes Big Move After Portugal Retirement, Announces First-Ever TV Series

Ronaldo Makes Big Move After Portugal Retirement, Announces First-Ever TV Series

Cristiano Ronaldo is adding a new chapter to his career away from the pitch, with the football icon revealing an exciting entertainment venture.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cristiano Ronaldo begins producing first TV series, Day 1s.
  • He announced this with British producer Matthew Vaughn.
  • Ronaldo recently ended his international career with Portugal.

Ronaldo TV Show: Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to explore an entirely new field, with the football superstar venturing into television production. The former Portugal captain has revealed that work has begun on his first TV series, titled Day 1s, marking a fresh professional challenge beyond his achievements on the football pitch. Ronaldo shared the announcement on Instagram alongside renowned British film producer and director Matthew Vaughn, confirming that production is officially underway.

Ronaldo Confirms TV Show Production Underway

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

"Exciting news! Production of my first TV show, Day 1s, has just started. More to come!" Cristiano Ronaldo captioned his latest Instagram post.

The announcement comes at a significant point in his career.

While he continues to feature for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, he has recently confirmed that his international journey with Portugal has come to an end.

Ronaldo's Portugal Career Ends With Historic Numbers

The 40-year-old leaves international football as one of the most prolific players the game has seen.

Across 234 appearances for Portugal, Ronaldo scored 146 goals, establishing a remarkable record for his country.

Read More: Arshdeep Singh Gets Engaged With Samreen Kaur! Cricketer's Romantic Photos Go Viral

His international honours include the UEFA Euro title in 2016, Portugal's first major international trophy, along with two UEFA Nations League titles. 

However, the circumstances surrounding Ronaldo's departure from international football attracted attention.

During the previous international break, he left the national team camp midway through the gathering reportedly after a disagreement involving head coach Jorge Jesus.

He later used social media to announce his retirement from international duty.

Al-Nassr Career Continues As Ronaldo Enters Television

International retirement does not mean Ronaldo is stepping away from the sport altogether.

The forward remains an active professional footballer and continues to represent Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

His latest announcement, meanwhile, opens up a different avenue. With Day 1s now in production and Vaughn involved in the project, Ronaldo is taking his first steps into television.

More details about the series are awaited, but the announcement has already added an unexpected new dimension to his career.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of Cristiano Ronaldo's new TV series?

His first TV series is titled Day 1s.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo ended his international football career?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed the end of his international journey with Portugal. He announced his retirement via social media after a reported disagreement.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo still playing club football?

Yes, he remains an active professional footballer. He continues to represent the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi UEFA Ronaldo Retirement
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