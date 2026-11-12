New Muslim-Dalit Third Front In UP As Owaisi, Chandrashekhar Set To Announce Alliance Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party announce UP alliance for 2027 polls.

Alliance aims to form non-BJP, non-Congress third front.

Seeking to consolidate crucial Dalit, minority votes in state.

Owaisi sought alternative after INDIA bloc disregarded his offer.

A new political alliance is taking shape in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad set to announce a tie-up between their parties at a joint press conference in Lucknow on Thursday.

The proposed alliance could emerge as a non-BJP, non-Congress third front in the politically crucial state, with both parties looking to consolidate Dalit and minority votes. Together, these communities account for nearly 41% of Uttar Pradesh's electorate, making them an important electoral constituency ahead of the next Assembly polls.

AIMIM spokesperson Shadab Chauhan confirmed that the party, led by Owaisi, would join hands with the Azad Samaj Party, headed by Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad. However, the details and structure of the alliance are yet to be officially announced.

Both leaders arrived in Lucknow separately ahead of the proposed announcement. The joint press conference is expected to take place at a hotel in Gomtinagar on Thursday afternoon.

Owaisi, Chandrashekhar Azad Eye Third Front In UP

Responding to questions about the alliance, Chandrashekhar Azad said its details would be made public at the appropriate time. He said the broader objective was to strengthen the position of young people, farmers, weaker sections and marginalised communities.

"Whatever it is will be revealed before you," Azad said.

According to sources, the two parties are preparing to contest around 150 Assembly seats together. The alliance's name is also expected to be announced during Thursday's press conference.

While the exact seat-sharing arrangement remains unclear, the proposed front is looking to bring together sections of the Dalit and minority communities, potentially creating another political formation in the contest for Uttar Pradesh.

Why Owaisi Turned To Chandrashekhar Azad

The proposed partnership comes after the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, the principal constituents of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh, showed little interest in Owaisi's offer to join their seat-sharing arrangement for the 2027 elections.

Owaisi had set an October 2 deadline for the two parties to decide on his inclusion in the opposition alliance. However, the deadline passed without a positive response, prompting the AIMIM chief to explore an alternative political arrangement with Chandrashekhar Azad.

The proposed third front could give Owaisi another platform to reach out to minority voters while allowing Azad to expand his party's political footprint among Dalit communities.

Can The Alliance Impact BJP And SP-Congress In 2027?

The emerging partnership could complicate the electoral calculations of both the BJP-led NDA and the SP-Congress alliance. Dalits, minorities and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) constitute key voting groups in Uttar Pradesh, and their electoral preferences will be crucial in determining the outcome of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Although Owaisi's AIMIM has a limited electoral presence in the state, the party commands influence among a section of minority voters. Chandrashekhar Azad, meanwhile, has been building his political base among younger Dalit voters, a constituency that could become important for the proposed alliance.

The BJP is looking to secure a record third consecutive Assembly victory, while the SP and Congress are seeking to prevent that outcome. The entry of a separate political front seeking support among Dalits and minorities could add another dimension to an already competitive electoral contest.