Trouble For PSL? Three Bangladesh Stars Eye IPL 2027 Auction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bangladesh cricketers eye IPL 2027 auction, impacting PSL.

Three PSL franchises face uncertainty over player availability.

IPL-PSL schedule clashes could complicate player participation.

Bangladesh Players In IPL Auction: The Pakistan Super League could face an unexpected challenge ahead of its next season, with three Bangladesh cricketers reportedly planning to put their names forward for the IPL 2027 auction. The development may leave multiple PSL teams dealing with uncertainty over the availability of players they had secured for the upcoming campaign. According to a report by Bangladesh publication Prothom Alo, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain are among the players from the country preparing to pursue an IPL contract.

Three PSL Franchises Could Face Availability Concerns

All three were associated with PSL franchises for the 11th edition, meaning their potential participation in the IPL could have consequences for Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindiz.

The players joined their respective teams through different routes.

Lahore Qalandars signed left-arm pacer Mustafizur, while Peshawar Zalmi brought fast bowler Nahid Rana into their squad.

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Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain, meanwhile, was picked by Rawalpindiz at the PSL player auction.

Their reported interest in the IPL auction could force the franchises to reassess their plans, particularly if commitments to the two competitions overlap.

IPL and PSL are usually played within a broadly similar period of the cricket calendar, making player availability an important consideration for franchises in both competitions.

If the three Bangladesh players secure IPL deals, overlapping schedules could complicate their participation in the PSL. Their final availability will depend on the auction outcome and the scheduling of both leagues.

Mustafizur's IPL Return In Focus

Mustafizur Rahman's potential return to the IPL is particularly noteworthy after the unusual circumstances surrounding his previous contract.

Kolkata Knight Riders had secured the Bangladesh pacer for Rs 9.20 crore at the last auction. However, he was subsequently released following a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The left-arm quick is now reportedly among the players registered for the 2027 mini-auction.