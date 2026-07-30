Neeraj Chopra At CWG 2026: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Broadcast Details & IST Timing

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Commonwealth Games 2026: India’s track and field icon, Neeraj Chopra, is all set to step onto the big stage at the Commonwealth Games 2026 (CWG 2026) in Glasgow, Scotland. After missing out on the 2022 edition in Birmingham due to an injury, the 28-year-old superstar returns to the event aiming to recapture the gold medal he first claimed during the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

With millions of fans eager to catch the golden boy in action, here is everything you need to know about his schedule, timing, rivalries, and live broadcast details.

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Return To The Commonwealth Games

Neeraj Chopra’s last appearance at the Commonwealth Games came eight years ago in Australia, where he made history by taking home the gold medal with an impressive throw of 86.47 meters. Since then, his cabinet has expanded significantly with two Olympic medals, two World Championship podiums, and two Asian Games titles.

Having overcome recent injury setbacks and completed extensive rehabilitation, Chopra is fully fit and raring to add another CWG medal to his decorated resume.

CWG 2026 Javelin Schedule And Time In IST

The men's javelin throw competition kicks off at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow with the qualification round:

Qualification Round: Thursday, July 30, starting at 2:55 PM IST. Neeraj Chopra has been placed in Group A alongside 18 other athletes, including fellow Indian throwers Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav.

Final Event: If Chopra and his compatriots clear the qualification mark, the men's javelin throw final will take place on Saturday at 12:45 AM IST (late Friday night).

Key Competitors To Watch Out For

The competition in Glasgow will be fierce. Neeraj Chopra will go head-to-head with reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, who won the CWG gold in 2022. Additionally, Grenada’s Anderson Peters and Sri Lanka’s rising sensation Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage will be in action, creating a thrilling multi-way battle for the top podium spot.

Live Telecast And Streaming Details

Fans in India can catch all the action live on television and digital platforms:

TV Telecast: Broadcast live across the Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD).

Live Streaming: Available online via the Sony LIV app and website.