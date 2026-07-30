ICC Takes Action Against Two Pakistan Bowlers For Breaching Regulations

Pakistan's troubles continued after their defeat in the opening Test against West Indies, with International Cricket Council (ICC) handing sanctions to fast bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shahzad for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. The duo were penalised for their on-field celebrations following wickets during the match.

ICC sanctions Pakistan pace duo

The incidents occurred during the first Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, where both bowlers celebrated in close proximity to the dismissed batters. The ICC ruled that their actions amounted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct, which covers the use of words, gestures or actions that could provoke or intimidate a dismissed batter.

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Different penalties for Abbas and Khurram

Khurram Shahzad was fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point after his animated celebration following the dismissal of Shai Hope in the 17th over of the West Indies' second innings.

Mohammad Abbas, meanwhile, received an official reprimand along with one demerit point for an overly aggressive celebration after removing Jomel Warrican.

Players accept sanctions

The ICC confirmed that both cricketers admitted to the offences and accepted the penalties proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, eliminating the need for a formal disciplinary hearing. It was also their first Code of Conduct offence in the last 24 months.

Pakistan look to bounce back

The disciplinary action comes on the heels of Pakistan's 90-run loss in the series opener against the West Indies. The defeat extended Pakistan's poor run in overseas Test cricket, with the side still searching for its first away Test victory since July 2023. They will now look to level the series when the second Test begins on August 2.

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