Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsMary Kom Clarifies Her 'Didn't Earn A Single Rupee' Remark For Ex-Husband - Watch

Mary Kom Clarifies Her 'Didn't Earn A Single Rupee' Remark For Ex-Husband - Watch

Mary Kom had made a scathing dig at ex-husband Onler, stating that he "didn't earn even a single rupee" and lived off her boxing earnings.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 11:38 AM (IST)

Boxing legend MC Mary Kom has broken her silence following a massive social media backlash regarding her recent comments about her ex-husband, K. Onler Kom.

In an emotional Instagram video, the six-time world champion clarified her stance and issued a sincere apology to those offended by her remarks on national television.

The Controversial Remark

During her appearance on the show Aap Ki Adalat, Mary Kom had made a scathing dig at Onler, stating that he "didn't earn even a single rupee" and lived off her boxing earnings. She also mocked his local football career, comparing it unfavorably to Indian legends like Sunil Chhetri.

Now in a video on Instagram, Mary explained that her comments were born from "years of suppressed pain, depression, and a feeling of betrayal" that surfaced all at once during the interview.

She clarified that her remarks were strictly related to her personal issues with her ex-husband and were never intended to demean the wider male community or aspiring athletes.

Watch Video

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr Mangte Mary Kom (@mcmary.kom)

Mary revealed that she had remained quiet for years to protect her children’s privacy but felt compelled to speak out after being labeled "greedy" and "manipulative" following her 2025 divorce.

Apology to Fans: "I sincerely apologize to everyone, especially the wider male community, who felt hurt or disappointed... My intention was never to insult any individual," she stated in the video.

Mary's EX-Husband's Response

Prior to Mary Kom's apology, Onler Kom had dismissed the allegations of financial fraud, claiming he gave up his own career to be Mary's "cook, driver, and primary caregiver" for their children while she competed globally.

Meanwhile, Mary is currently focusing on rebuilding her life and finances through endorsements and her role with the Indian Olympic Association. Despite the controversy, many fans have rallied behind her, urging the public to respect the privacy of a woman who has given so much to Indian sports.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 02 Feb 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mary Kom Mary Kom Controversy Mary Kom Husband
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
India
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
Cities
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Maharashtra's Baramati
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Baramati
World
Trump 'Hopeful' Of Deal With Iran, Says Failure Will Show If Khamenei's 'Regional War' Warning Was Right
'We'll Make A Deal': Trump Says Failure Will Show If Iran's 'Regional War' Warning Was Right
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Jalandhar Ahead of 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections
Mansarovar Incident: Thar Driver Attempts to Mow Down Residents After Hitting Cars
Pre-World Cup Drama: Pakistan Declines India Clash Scheduled in Colombo
Breaking News: Iran Refuses to Bow Before the US, Warns of Direct Military Response
Breaking News: Ukraine Conflict Escalates as Russian Drone Attack Claims 15 Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget