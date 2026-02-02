Mary Kom Clarifies Her 'Didn't Earn A Single Rupee' Remark For Ex-Husband - Watch

Boxing legend MC Mary Kom has broken her silence following a massive social media backlash regarding her recent comments about her ex-husband, K. Onler Kom.

In an emotional Instagram video, the six-time world champion clarified her stance and issued a sincere apology to those offended by her remarks on national television.

The Controversial Remark

During her appearance on the show Aap Ki Adalat, Mary Kom had made a scathing dig at Onler, stating that he "didn't earn even a single rupee" and lived off her boxing earnings. She also mocked his local football career, comparing it unfavorably to Indian legends like Sunil Chhetri.

Now in a video on Instagram, Mary explained that her comments were born from "years of suppressed pain, depression, and a feeling of betrayal" that surfaced all at once during the interview.

She clarified that her remarks were strictly related to her personal issues with her ex-husband and were never intended to demean the wider male community or aspiring athletes.

Watch Video

Mary revealed that she had remained quiet for years to protect her children’s privacy but felt compelled to speak out after being labeled "greedy" and "manipulative" following her 2025 divorce.

Apology to Fans: "I sincerely apologize to everyone, especially the wider male community, who felt hurt or disappointed... My intention was never to insult any individual," she stated in the video.

Mary's EX-Husband's Response

Prior to Mary Kom's apology, Onler Kom had dismissed the allegations of financial fraud, claiming he gave up his own career to be Mary's "cook, driver, and primary caregiver" for their children while she competed globally.

Meanwhile, Mary is currently focusing on rebuilding her life and finances through endorsements and her role with the Indian Olympic Association. Despite the controversy, many fans have rallied behind her, urging the public to respect the privacy of a woman who has given so much to Indian sports.