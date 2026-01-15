Mary Kom Challenges Ex-Husband's Sacrifice Claim; He Hits Back

Legendary Indian boxer MC Mary Kom and her ex-husband, Karung Onkholer (Onler), have become embroiled in a high-profile public dispute following their 2023 divorce.

The conflict escalated after Mary Kom appeared on the television show Aap Ki Adalat, where she leveled serious allegations of financial fraud and lack of support against her former partner of 18 years.

Mary Kom's Allegations: "He Didn’t Earn a Single Rupee"

In her explosive interview to India TV, the six-time world champion dismissed the long-held public narrative that Onler had "sacrificed" his career to support her boxing journey.

Mary claimed that Onler was never a breadwinner and spent most of his time "sleeping at home" while she earned for the family.

She alleged that she discovered her bank accounts were nearly empty after an injury in 2022 and accused Onler of withdrawing large sums (up to ₹10 lakh at a time) and mortgaging her properties without consent.

Mary stated she spent roughly ₹5-6 crore to fund Onler’s political ambitions, despite her own lack of interest in politics.

"What successful career? He used to play football in the streets. To tell you the truth, he was not even earning a rupee. Kuch bhi nahin, kahan sacrifice kiya? Subah shaam sotaa rehta tha (He used to sleep the whole day)," Mary told India TV.

"He was living on a girl's earnings; I felt very sad. I was earning so much, all my beliefs and trust were there. Later, I found out my account was nearly empty," she stated.

Onler's Counterstrike: Allegations of Affairs

Responding via interviews with IANS and other outlets on January 13, 2026, Onler categorically denied the financial charges and fired back with personal accusations.

Onler alleged that Mary had been involved in extramarital relationships, citing a 2013 incident with a junior boxer and a more recent relationship with an individual at the Mary Kom Boxing Academy. He claimed to possess WhatsApp messages as evidence.

He pointed to his current living situation - residing in a rented house in Delhi - as proof that he did not steal "crores" of rupees.

"She mentioned that I spent an awful amount of money because I wanted to contest elections. Well, she is the one who pushed me to do it. In 2016, she was nominated as a Member of Parliament (MP) to the Rajya Sabha. When her MP term was ending, she pushed me to contest," he told the Hindustan Times.

"I was preparing for the UPSC when we met. I was also a contract football player... She requested me to give up my career and support her. She asked me to raise the kids. She was passionate about boxing and I loved her, so I thought her passion was our passion. She was away for weeks and months. I raised the children. I bathed them, fed them, took them to coaching, and kept the house running!"

The Current Standstill

The fallout has stunned fans who once viewed the couple as a symbol of marital support in Indian sports. While Mary Kom maintains that her children are with her and she handles all their expenses, Onler has expressed deep hurt over being portrayed as a "villain" in the media.

As of January 15, 2026, the dispute remains a "he-said, she-said" battle played out in the headlines.