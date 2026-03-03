Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: How To Watch Copa Del Rey Semi-Final In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey: FC Barcelona have their work cut out for them as they head into the second and decisive leg of the Copa del Rey 2026 semi-final against Atletico Madrid. They are chasing a 4-0 lead and will have 90 minutes to surpass that, provided Diego Simeone's side don't strike any more goals home. All in all, an intense, action-packed evening of football is promised as we get closer to the conclusion of the Spanish tournament.

For fans in India eager to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, here are live streaming and TV broadcast details ahead of the high-octane clash.

FCB vs ATM Copa del Rey: Live Streaming Info

The FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final second leg will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Fans should note that they will need to purchase a subscription pass to watch the match on the platform, but what's great is that it only costs Rs 29. Alternatively, they can also purchase the Copa del Rey pass for Rs 49, which will give access to live streams of all matches from the tournament this season.

The FCB vs ATM match is scheduled to start at Camp Nou, Barcelona's home stadium, at 1:30 AM IST, March 4, 2026.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: TV Broadcast India

The FCB vs ATM Copa del Rey semi-final second leg will not be broadcast on TV in India.

Therefore, the only option to watch the match in the country is via the Fancode live stream.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Head-To-Head Record

In 250 meetings between the two sides, FC Barcelona have emerged victorious 113 times, while Atletico de Madrid have claimed 80 wins, with 57 matches ending in draws.

Across these encounters, Barcelona have netted 467 goals, whereas the Colchoneros have scored 370. Needless to say, the Cules will be hoping for another evening that not only goes their way, but by a big margin.