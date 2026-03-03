South Africa vs New Zealand T20 WC Semi-Final: Complete Head-To-Head Stats

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





T20 World Cup Semi-Finals: New Zealand and South Africa are set to lock horns in the opening semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, with a place in the final at stake. The high-pressure clash will take place on Wednesday, March 4, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With both sides chasing a maiden T20 World Cup title, the encounter promises to be a gripping contest. South Africa head into the knockout unbeaten in the tournament so far, showcasing consistency and composure in crucial moments. New Zealand, meanwhile, secured their semi-final berth courtesy of a superior net run rate.

The two teams have already met once in this edition, during the group stage, where the Proteas claimed a convincing seven-wicket win.

SA vs NZ T20Is: Head-to-Head Record

The rivalry between New Zealand and South Africa in T20 Internationals dates back to 2005, when they first faced off in the format. The Black Caps emerged victorious in that inaugural meeting. Since then, the teams have squared off 19 times in T20Is.

South Africa have enjoyed greater success overall, winning 12 of those matches, while New Zealand have registered seven victories.

However, recent results suggest a shift in momentum. In the last five T20Is between the sides, New Zealand hold a narrow 3-2 advantage, indicating that form could play a key role heading into the semi-final.

T20 World Cup Meetings: Proteas Dominate

When it comes specifically to T20 World Cup encounters, South Africa have historically had the upper hand. The Proteas have won all five previous meetings between the two teams in the tournament’s history.

Their victories came by six wickets in 2007, one run in 2009, 12 runs in 2010, two runs in 2014, and seven wickets in 2026.

Notably, none of those clashes took place in the knockout stages. The upcoming semi-final will mark the first time New Zealand and South Africa meet in a T20 World Cup knockout fixture, adding another layer of intrigue to the contest.

Both Teams Still Eye First T20 World Cup Title

Despite consistent performances over the years, neither side has managed to lift the T20 World Cup trophy. New Zealand have featured in every edition of the tournament, reaching the semi-finals on three occasions and finishing runners-up once.

South Africa are making their fourth semi-final appearance. They fell short in the 2009 and 2014 semi-finals and suffered heartbreak in the 2024 final against India.

With history and expectations weighing heavily, both teams will be determined to rewrite their narratives and move one step closer to their first T20 World Cup triumph.