On Cam: Iranian Women Decline To Sing National Anthem At AFC Asian Cup Curtain-Raiser

On Cam: Iranian Women Decline To Sing National Anthem At AFC Asian Cup Curtain-Raiser

Iran women’s football team stands silent during anthem of the Islamic Republic played at AFC Asian Cup 2026 opener.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 02:16 PM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Iranian women’s national football team made a powerful statement at the start of their AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 campaign in Australia, choosing not to sing the national anthem before their opening match against South Korea. As the anthem of the Islamic Republic played inside the stadium, the players stood in a straight line, gazing ahead without singing. The silent gesture immediately drew attention from spectators and viewers worldwide.

Iran Women's Silent Protest Before AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Clash

The match marked Iran’s opener at the AFC Women's Asian Cup, hosted in Australia. Observers reported scattered jeers from parts of the crowd during the anthem, though applause followed at full-time after South Korea secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

Iran head coach Marziyeh Jafari was seen smiling from the sidelines as her players maintained their silence. During the post-match press conference, captain Zahra Ghanbari and Jafari declined to respond to questions regarding the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as per a report on News18.

The gesture unfolded amid escalating tensions in the region, following U.S.-Israeli strikes and subsequent retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Iran targeting Israel and U.S.-aligned Gulf nations.

South Korea Dominates On The Pitch

While the pre-match moment captured global headlines, the on-field contest was firmly controlled by South Korea. Kim Hye-ri netted twice, and Choe Yu-ri added a third goal to seal a convincing win.

Despite the result, it was Iran’s silent stance during the anthem that became the defining image of the evening, eclipsing the scoreline in international coverage.

Indian Women’s Team Hit By Training Jersey Issue

Elsewhere in the tournament, the Indian women’s football team encountered an unexpected hurdle ahead of their campaign opener against Vietnam in Perth on March 4, as per reports.

Training jerseys provided by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) were reportedly too small for several players, disrupting preparations during the pre-tournament camp. The issue required last-minute adjustments as the squad geared up for their first fixture.



Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Iranian women's football team not sing the national anthem?

The Iranian women's national football team chose not to sing their national anthem before their opening match against South Korea as a silent protest.

What was the result of the match between Iran and South Korea?

South Korea defeated Iran with a score of 3-0 in their opening match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026.

Were there any other issues at the AFC Women's Asian Cup?

Yes, the Indian women's football team faced a problem with training jerseys being too small for some players, disrupting their preparations.

What is the context of the Iranian team's silent gesture?

The silent protest occurred amid escalating regional tensions due to recent U.S.-Israeli strikes and retaliatory attacks by Iran.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.

Published at : 03 Mar 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran
Embed widget