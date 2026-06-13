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HomeSports'Irreparable Damage': Manu Bhaker's Emotional Post After Coach Jaspal Rana's Passing

'Irreparable Damage': Manu Bhaker's Emotional Post After Coach Jaspal Rana's Passing

Manu Bhaker visited her coach Jaspal Rana's home and academy while in Dehradun for a training camp to pay her respects.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Coach Jaspal Rana passed away Friday following a stent procedure.
  • Rana previously guided Manu Bhaker to historic Paris 2024 medals.
  • He rebuilt Bhaker's confidence after her Tokyo Olympic disappointment.

New Delhi: Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker was left devastated by what she described as an "irreparable damage" after the death of her coach and mentor Jaspal Rana, who passed away in New Delhi early on Friday morning following complications arising from a recent stent procedure. He was 49.

Bhaker went to X to share her sadness over the loss of the man who was key in reviving her career after the disappointment of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He later guided her to a historic two-medal achievement at the Paris 2024 Games.

Manu posted pictures with her coach and wrote, "irreparable damage." Rana, one of India’s top pistol shooters, became a coach after retiring from competitive shooting. He started training young shooters at his academy in Dehradun before joining the national team. There, he became one of the country’s most important coaches.

Rana's connection with Bhaker was life-changing. After the letdown in Tokyo, where the pressure had been intense, Rana helped her rebuild her confidence and get back into competitive form. With his guidance, Bhaker returned to the highest level of the sport and made history at the Paris Olympics.

While in Dehradun for a training camp, Bhaker visited Rana's home and academy to pay her respects. Clearly emotional, she reflected on their relationship, saying he was more than just a coach. He was a mentor, guide, and friend who deeply understood her and supported her through both victories and challenges.

Their partnership went beyond just technical training; Rana helped Bhaker through some of the toughest times in her career while always believing she could succeed on the big stage.

Rana’s sudden passing has shocked the Indian shooting community. He reportedly took ill on the way back from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, where India had won four medals. Despite feeling chest pain, he kept traveling before being taken to Max Hospital in New Delhi.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Jaspal Rana?

Jaspal Rana was a prominent coach and mentor to Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker. He was a former top pistol shooter who later established an academy and joined the national coaching team.

What was Jaspal Rana's impact on Manu Bhaker's career?

Rana was crucial in reviving Bhaker's career after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, helping her rebuild confidence. He guided her to a historic two-medal achievement at the Paris 2024 Games.

What caused Jaspal Rana's death?

Jaspal Rana passed away in New Delhi at 49 due to complications from a recent stent procedure. He had fallen ill with chest pain while returning from the ISSF World Cup in Munich.

Published at : 13 Jun 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manu Bhaker Olympics Jaspal Rana India Shooting
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