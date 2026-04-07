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HomeSportsLewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian's Romance Goes Instagram Official - Check Viral Post

Lewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian's Romance Goes Instagram Official - Check Viral Post

F1 2026: Lewis Hamilton has confirmed his romance with Kim Kardashian after the Japanese GP. Discover the viral video and the details of their high profile Tokyo relationship.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
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The 2026 Formula 1 season has delivered its most glamorous off-field development yet. Following a strong finish at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has dropped a video that gives spark to his long-rumoured relationship with Kim Kardashian. In a move that has stunned both the sporting and celebrity worlds, the Ferrari star shared a video of the reality icon on his official Instagram account.

The video is a hard edit in which Lewis was seen driving a vintage red Ferrari; Kardashian's cameo comes at the end of the video, which many would miss if they close the video before the end.

The post serves as the first gesture from Hamilton since dating rumours began to circulate earlier this year.

A Tokyo Romance Captured on Camera

While Hamilton was busy navigating the high-speed corners of Suzuka, Kardashian was reportedly watching from the Ferrari garage. Shortly after the race, Hamilton gave air to the rumours about the relationship by posting a video of Kardashian during her trip to Tokyo.

Kardashian has shared multiple photo galleries from her Japanese excursion with her sister Khloé and their children.

Fans have been quick to speculate that Hamilton himself captured the candid shots of Kardashian during their downtime in the city.

As per entertainmenttonight, Sources close to the couple suggest that Kardashian is deeply impressed by Hamilton’s professional skills and his focus behind the wheel.

Watch Kim Kardashian's Cameo At The End

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Rumours Heating Up Since February

The pairing was first linked in February 2026 after they were spotted together at a private event. Since then, the speculation has reached a fever pitch.

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that things are heating up significantly between the two. The insider noted that she is really into him and they are having a great time exploring their new connection.

Hamilton, who recently made the historic move to Ferrari, appears to be enjoying a stellar start to the year both on and off the circuit. This "IG official" moment marks a rare glimpse into his private life since he became one of the most eligible bachelors in global sport.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Lewis Hamilton confirmed his relationship with Kim Kardashian?

Yes, Lewis Hamilton seemingly confirmed his relationship with Kim Kardashian by sharing a video of her on his official Instagram account after the Japanese Grand Prix.

When did rumors of Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian dating begin?

Rumors of their relationship first surfaced in February 2026 after they were seen together at a private event.

What has Kim Kardashian reportedly said about Lewis Hamilton?

Sources close to the couple suggest Kim Kardashian is deeply impressed by Hamilton's professional skills and his focus behind the wheel.

Where was Kim Kardashian reportedly during the Japanese Grand Prix?

Kim Kardashian was reportedly watching from the Ferrari garage during the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lewis Hamilton Kim Kardashian Japanese GP F1 2026 Tokyo Drift
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