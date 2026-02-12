Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsJhared Hack Takes Halfway Lead At DP World Players Championship 2026

Jhared Hack Takes Halfway Lead At DP World Players Championship 2026

Hack, who recently clinched the season-opening DP World PGTI title in Naya Raipur, followed up his opening-round 64 with an even better seven-under 63 on Wednesday.

By : GS Vivek | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 09:54 AM (IST)

American golfer Jhared Hack fired his second straight bogey-free round to grab the halfway lead at the ₹1.5 crore DP World Players Championship 2026 at Qutab Golf Course in New Delhi.

Hack, who recently clinched the season-opening DP World PGTI title in Naya Raipur, followed up his opening-round 64 with an even better seven-under 63 on Wednesday.

His two-round total of 13-under 127 lifted him from overnight tied third to the top of the leaderboard, despite not feeling at his physical best during the round.

India's Honey Baisoya, another strong performer this season, carded a 65 after his opening 63 to remain in second place at 12-under 128. The seven-time PGTI champion had also finished third at last week’s event in Chhattisgarh.

Jamal Hossain occupied third place at 11-under 129. A group comprising Tapendra Ghai, Dhruv Sheoran, Veer Ahlawat and Amardeep Malik shared fourth position at eight-under 132.

The cut was set at one-over 141, with 56 professionals advancing to the final rounds.

Based in Las Vegas, the 36-year-old Hack surged ahead with a strong back nine, where he picked up five birdies.

His round featured several close chances, including an eagle attempt that narrowly missed from 30 feet and a confident 15-foot birdie conversion. He wrapped up his front nine with back-to-back birdies to maintain momentum.

Reflecting on his performance, Hack said he focused on accuracy off the tee to create scoring opportunities on the tree-lined layout. He described his approach as patient and measured, adding that solid ball-striking and timely putting helped him capitalize on the chances he created.

Related Video

THE BIG CLASH: Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, Confirms February 15 Clash with India

Published at : 12 Feb 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Golf Jhared Hack DP World Players Championship 2026 Golf News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner: Top Points
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner
World
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
India
‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files
‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files
World
18-Year-Old Suspect In Canada School Shooting Identified, Police Cite Mental Health Calls
18-Year-Old Suspect In Canada School Shooting Identified, Police Cite Mental Health Calls
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: Allegations of ‘Selling India’ Spark Uproar in Parliament
Economic Survey Insight: Global Order Facing Intensifying Geopolitical Conflict
Budget Critique: Dollar Dominance Challenged as World Moves Toward Multipolar Order
Strategic Debate: Indian Data Called ‘Key Asset’ in US–China Power Contest
Budget Vision 2026: ₹43,565 Crore for New Schemes, ₹2 Lakh Crore for Infra Push
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget