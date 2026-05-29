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HomeSportsIPLWhy Ravindra Jadeja Left Innings Mid-Way Without Getting Out In GT vs RR Match

Why Ravindra Jadeja Left Innings Mid-Way Without Getting Out In GT vs RR Match

GT vs RR Live: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was forced to walk off retired hurt after 8 overs against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2. Check details.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 29 May 2026 08:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ravindra Jadeja retired hurt during RR vs GT qualifier.
  • He received medical attention in the eighth over.
  • Exact nature of injury remains unconfirmed, possibly elbow.
  • His absence is a blow to Rajasthan's bowling strategy.

GT vs RR Live: The crucial IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans witnessed an incredibly worrying twist during the opening half of the match at New Chandigarh tonight. Experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suddenly walked off the field back to the dressing room after receiving extensive medical attention, creating massive panic across the packed stadium stands.

Sudden Medical Attention Required

The concerning incident unfolded unexpectedly immediately after the final delivery of the eighth over in the first innings. The veteran left-handed batsman appeared to be in noticeable physical discomfort, prompting the immediate arrival of the franchise physiotherapist onto the playing square.

Following a brief assessment on the pitch, the medical staff determined that the player could not safely continue his stay at the crease. He was officially recorded as retired hurt, walking back to the pavilion while visibly protecting his upper limb.

The sudden loss represents a major psychological blow for the inaugural champions in this sudden-death semifinal fixture. Skipper Riyan Parag was forced to stride out to the middle much earlier than originally anticipated to steady the team core.

Details About Ravindra Jadeja's Injury

While the official broadcast team confirmed the retirement, the franchise management has not yet released a formal medical bulletin regarding the exact nature of the physical issue. Early unconfirmed whispers circulating inside the media box hint that the veteran might be carrying an elbow injury.

The coaching staff will be desperately sweating over his fitness, as his highly disciplined spin bowling remains absolutely critical for the upcoming second-innings defensive phase. The absence of his four overs could severely handicap their strategy under the heavy evening dew.

The team will look to Parag and the remaining middle-order assets to absorb this unexpected setback and post a competitive total. Fans are heavily monitoring the dugout, hoping the legendary asset can return to navigate the crucial bowling phases later.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ravindra Jadeja leave the field during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match?

Ravindra Jadeja suddenly walked off the field after receiving extensive medical attention due to apparent physical discomfort. He was officially recorded as retired hurt.

What is the nature of Ravindra Jadeja's injury?

The exact nature of Ravindra Jadeja's injury has not been formally released. However, unconfirmed reports suggest he might be carrying an elbow injury.

How does Ravindra Jadeja's injury impact the Gujarat Titans?

His sudden departure is a significant psychological blow. His absence could also severely handicap their bowling strategy, especially his spin bowling.

When did the incident involving Ravindra Jadeja occur?

The concerning incident unfolded immediately after the final delivery of the eighth over in the first innings of the match.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 08:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ravindra Jadeja GT Vs RR Live IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Ravindra Jadeja Retired Hurt Why Jadeja Left Field GT Vs RR Qualifier 2 Injury Ravindra Jadeja Elbow Injury Rajasthan Royals Live Injury Updates.
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