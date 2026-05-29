Why Ravindra Jadeja Left Innings Mid-Way Without Getting Out In GT vs RR Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravindra Jadeja retired hurt during RR vs GT qualifier.

He received medical attention in the eighth over.

Exact nature of injury remains unconfirmed, possibly elbow.

His absence is a blow to Rajasthan's bowling strategy.

GT vs RR Live: The crucial IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans witnessed an incredibly worrying twist during the opening half of the match at New Chandigarh tonight. Experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suddenly walked off the field back to the dressing room after receiving extensive medical attention, creating massive panic across the packed stadium stands.

Sudden Medical Attention Required

The concerning incident unfolded unexpectedly immediately after the final delivery of the eighth over in the first innings. The veteran left-handed batsman appeared to be in noticeable physical discomfort, prompting the immediate arrival of the franchise physiotherapist onto the playing square.

Following a brief assessment on the pitch, the medical staff determined that the player could not safely continue his stay at the crease. He was officially recorded as retired hurt, walking back to the pavilion while visibly protecting his upper limb.

The sudden loss represents a major psychological blow for the inaugural champions in this sudden-death semifinal fixture. Skipper Riyan Parag was forced to stride out to the middle much earlier than originally anticipated to steady the team core.

Details About Ravindra Jadeja's Injury

While the official broadcast team confirmed the retirement, the franchise management has not yet released a formal medical bulletin regarding the exact nature of the physical issue. Early unconfirmed whispers circulating inside the media box hint that the veteran might be carrying an elbow injury.

The coaching staff will be desperately sweating over his fitness, as his highly disciplined spin bowling remains absolutely critical for the upcoming second-innings defensive phase. The absence of his four overs could severely handicap their strategy under the heavy evening dew.

The team will look to Parag and the remaining middle-order assets to absorb this unexpected setback and post a competitive total. Fans are heavily monitoring the dugout, hoping the legendary asset can return to navigate the crucial bowling phases later.