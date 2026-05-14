Virat Kohli Leaves Dhoni, Rohit Behind, Scripts IPL History During RCB vs KKR Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kohli becomes IPL's most capped player with 279 appearances.

He scored a brilliant unbeaten century in the match.

Century equals Buttler's record for most chase hundreds.

Virat Kohli IPL Record: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli added another remarkable chapter to his IPL legacy after becoming the most capped player in the tournament’s history during the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Raipur on May 13. The former India and Bengaluru captain featured in his 279th IPL match, moving ahead of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians (MI) icon Rohit Sharma, who are both tied on 278 appearances.

It is worth noting that while Rohit continues to feature for Mumbai this season, the franchise has already been knocked out of the IPL 2026 playoff race. Dhoni, meanwhile, remains part of the Chennai Super Kings squad but is yet to make an appearance in the ongoing campaign.

Century Marks Record-Breaking IPL Outing

The milestone added another major achievement to Kohli’s glittering IPL career, but the RCB batsman was far from finished for the night.

He followed up the historic appearance with a sensational unbeaten century that guided his side to an important victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kohli smashed 105 not out off just 60 deliveries, striking 11 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 175. His commanding knock helped RCB successfully chase down the target and strengthened their position in the IPL 2026 standings.

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Kohli Equals Jos Buttler’s Unique IPL Feat

The century also helped Virat Kohli draw level with England batsman Jos Buttler for the most hundreds scored during run chases in IPL history.

It was Kohli’s third IPL century while batting second, taking him alongside Buttler at the top of the elite list. The numbers further underline Kohli’s dominance in chases throughout his IPL career.

Across 138 matches and 131 innings while pursuing targets, Kohli has accumulated 4,285 runs. His record in successful chases also includes 29 half-centuries, with a highest score of 108 not out.

The victory pushed RCB back to the top of the IPL 2026 points table. They now have eight wins and four defeats, giving them 16 points in the standings.

For KKR, however, the defeat could prove costly. They had entered the contest unbeaten in their previous four matches after enduring a difficult run earlier in the season, but the latest setback has significantly damaged their playoff hopes.