Top Five Most Expensive Uncapped Players In IPL Auction History
Here's a look at the most expensive uncapped players in IPL auction history and how they earned those hefty paychecks.
Over the years, IPL auction has repeatedly shown that franchises place tremendous value on India's uncapped talent. Several players without international experience have attracted astonishing bids - sometimes even outpricing seasoned stars.
Avesh Khan - ₹10 crore (LSG, 2022)
The 2022 mega auction saw fast bowler Avesh Khan create history when the Lucknow Super Giants secured him for ₹10 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped player ever at the time.
Despite never representing India in senior international cricket then, his impressive pace, death-overs bowling, and consistency for Delhi Capitals made him one of the most sought-after young pacers.
Krishnappa Gowtham - ₹9.25 crore (CSK, 2021)
Before Avesh, the record belonged to Krishnappa Gowtham, who was bought by Chennai Super Kings for a massive ₹9.25 crore in the 2021 mini-auction. Starting from a base price of just ₹20 lakh, the off-spin all-rounder triggered an intense bidding war. His ability to bowl powerplay overs and provide explosive late-order hitting made him a valuable pick, surpassing Krunal Pandya’s earlier record.
Shahrukh Khan & Rahul Tewatia - ₹9 crore each (PBKS & GT, 2022)
The 2022 mega auction also produced two headline steals - Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia, both fetching ₹9 crore.
Shahrukh Khan, an explosive finisher, was targeted by multiple franchises before Punjab Kings clinched the deal. His strength and composure in the final overs had already made him a domestic cricket sensation.
Rahul Tewatia, picked by Gujarat Titans, brought all-round value and a reputation for pulling off miracles under pressure - most memorably his unforgettable heist for Rajasthan Royals. His cameos and finishing skills played a crucial role in Gujarat’s successful campaign.
Krunal Pandya - ₹8.80 crore (MI, 2018)
Going further back, Krunal Pandya set the benchmark in 2018 when Mumbai Indians used their Right to Match (RTM) card to secure him for ₹8.80 crore after a strong offer from RCB. At the time, this made him the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history, a record that stood until 2021.