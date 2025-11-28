Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLTop Five Most Expensive Uncapped Players In IPL Auction History

Top Five Most Expensive Uncapped Players In IPL Auction History

Here's a look at the most expensive uncapped players in IPL auction history and how they earned those hefty paychecks.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 04:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Over the years, IPL auction has repeatedly shown that franchises place tremendous value on India's uncapped talent. Several players without international experience have attracted astonishing bids - sometimes even outpricing seasoned stars.

Here's a look at the most expensive uncapped players in IPL auction history and how they earned those hefty paychecks.

Avesh Khan - ₹10 crore (LSG, 2022)

The 2022 mega auction saw fast bowler Avesh Khan create history when the Lucknow Super Giants secured him for ₹10 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped player ever at the time.

Despite never representing India in senior international cricket then, his impressive pace, death-overs bowling, and consistency for Delhi Capitals made him one of the most sought-after young pacers.

Krishnappa Gowtham - ₹9.25 crore (CSK, 2021)

Before Avesh, the record belonged to Krishnappa Gowtham, who was bought by Chennai Super Kings for a massive ₹9.25 crore in the 2021 mini-auction. Starting from a base price of just ₹20 lakh, the off-spin all-rounder triggered an intense bidding war. His ability to bowl powerplay overs and provide explosive late-order hitting made him a valuable pick, surpassing Krunal Pandya’s earlier record.

Shahrukh Khan & Rahul Tewatia - ₹9 crore each (PBKS & GT, 2022)

The 2022 mega auction also produced two headline steals - Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia, both fetching ₹9 crore.

Shahrukh Khan, an explosive finisher, was targeted by multiple franchises before Punjab Kings clinched the deal. His strength and composure in the final overs had already made him a domestic cricket sensation.

Rahul Tewatia, picked by Gujarat Titans, brought all-round value and a reputation for pulling off miracles under pressure - most memorably his unforgettable heist for Rajasthan Royals. His cameos and finishing skills played a crucial role in Gujarat’s successful campaign.

Krunal Pandya - ₹8.80 crore (MI, 2018)

Going further back, Krunal Pandya set the benchmark in 2018 when Mumbai Indians used their Right to Match (RTM) card to secure him for ₹8.80 crore after a strong offer from RCB. At the time, this made him the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history, a record that stood until 2021. 

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 04:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Auction IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction IPL Auction 2026
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
World
'Rule Of Asim Law...': Imran Khan's Last Post Gains Attention Amid Rumours Of His Death
'Rule Of Asim Law...': Imran Khan's Last Post Gains Attention Amid Rumours Of His Death
Cities
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
World
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Drunk Cops Beat Restaurant Staff After Food Request Denied
Breaking: Raisen Rape Accused Shot in Leg While Trying to Escape Police Custody
Kurla Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Guts Scraping Unit, Area Evacuated, No Casualties
Breaking: Rape Accused Salman admitted to JP Hospital After Being Shot in Leg in Police Encounter
Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget