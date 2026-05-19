Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Rishabh Pant's Bizarre Behaviour At Toss; Dodges Question On Missing Mohammed Shami

WATCH: Rishabh Pant's Bizarre Behaviour At Toss; Dodges Question On Missing Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant left commentator Ian Bishop entirely bewildered at the toss following a highly confusing conversation regarding the omission of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 19 May 2026 10:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rishabh Pant's confusing toss interview sparked widespread social media reaction.
  • Pant gave vague answers about Mohammed Shami's absence from the match.
  • This interaction came after Shami's fitness was discussed by selectors.
  • Fans questioned leadership after the awkward and brief broadcast segment.

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant triggered widespread social media bewilderment following a highly unusual live pre-match interaction with veteran commentator Ian Bishop during the Match 64 toss in Jaipur. The bizarre conversational breakdown, which occurred immediately after the coin flip at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Tuesday, left the respected broadcasting technician completely unable to secure basic structural clarity.

An Unusually Confusing Exchange Recorded

The standard team announcement procedure quickly deteriorated into an entirely baffling televised moment when the left-handed batsman initially confirmed that frontline bowler Mohammed Shami would not feature.

When pressed repeatedly by the commentator to outline the specific physical or tactical reasons behind the major selection shift, the skipper offered increasingly vague, single-word responses.

The multi-format international star appeared completely puzzled by the basic line of questioning, prompting a visible sequence of blank facial expressions that immediately captured the attention of digital tracking platforms.

WATCH VIDEO

WATCH POST

Evading The Shami Selection Narrative

The total lack of descriptive clarity regarding the premier seamer fueled immediate speculation, especially given that national chief selector Ajit Agarkar had dropped a massive fitness bombshell just hours earlier.

The national hierarchy publicly revealed that Shami was entirely excluded from the upcoming Afghanistan international assignments because his physical conditioning currently limits him to short-form Twenty20 responsibilities.

By completely dodging the broadcast inquiry and offering fragmented replies, Pant carefully guarded internal franchise dynamics, refusing to publicly validate whether the veteran quick was officially dropped or strategically rested.

Fans Question Modern Leadership Stature

The highly unconventional interaction went viral across multiple social media networks within minutes, drawing intense critical commentary from fans who connected the display to recent administrative setbacks.

Observers noted the operational confusion emerged immediately after the aggressive wicketkeeper lost his central multi-format leadership equity, including his prominent vice-captaincy role within the national team hierarchy.

The technical management group eventually intervened to truncate the awkward television segment, leaving the broader cricketing community to independently decipher the precise competitive status of their leading speed asset.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What unusual event occurred during the Lucknow Super Giants vs. Gujarat Titans match toss?

During the toss, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant had a confusing live interaction with commentator Ian Bishop regarding player selection.

Why was Mohammed Shami not playing in the match?

Pant vaguely stated Shami was out and Mohsin was in. The exact reason for Shami's absence was not clearly explained by Pant during the interview.

What was the reaction to Rishabh Pant's interview?

The exchange caused widespread social media bewilderment and speculation, with fans questioning the leadership and clarity of the captain.

Was there any official information about Mohammed Shami's fitness?

Yes, the national chief selector had stated hours earlier that Shami was excluded from upcoming assignments due to fitness limitations for longer formats.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 May 2026 10:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL 2026 Live Updates Rishabh Pant Ian Bishop Toss Mohammed Shami Dropped LSG Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 Rishabh Pant Awkward Interview
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Sanjiv Goenka Stands Up To Honour Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - See Pictures
Sanjiv Goenka Stands Up To Honour Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - See Pictures
IPL
Captain Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's 93 Keeps RR In Playoff Race With 7-Wicket Win Over LSG
Captain Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's 93 Keeps RR In Playoff Race With 7-Wicket Win Over LSG
IPL
RR vs LSG Highlights: Captain Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's 93 Keeps RR In Playoff Race With 7-Wicket Win Over LSG
RR vs LSG Highlights: Captain Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's 93 Keeps RR In Playoff Race With 7-Wicket Win Over LSG
IPL
RR vs LSG Live: Over 19: 8 runs. Bowler: Prince Yadav. Rajasthan Royals: 219/3 (rr 11.53)
RR vs LSG Score Live, IPL 2026: Lucknow Posts 220 For Rajasthan To Chase
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Model Tusha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens After Shocking Claims by Mother-in-Law
Breaking: Bastar Will See Massive Development Push, Says Amit Shah in Jagdalpur
Breaking: New CCTV Twist Deepens Mystery in Model Trishah Sharma Death Case in Bhopal
Breaking: Punjab Singer Inder Kaur Murdered After Kidnap, Main Accused Escapes to Canada via Nepal
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Warns of ‘Economic Storm’ and Attacks Adani-Ambani Model
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s Forex Anxiety And The Illusion Of Self-Reliance
Opinion
Embed widget