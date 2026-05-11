Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLRCB Coach Lands In Trouble After Heated Exchange With Fourth Umpire

RCB Coach Lands In Trouble After Heated Exchange With Fourth Umpire

IPL 2026: Andy Flower was fined 15% of his match fee after a heated argument with the fourth umpire during RCB’s tense win over MI.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 May 2026 12:57 PM (IST)

Raipur: Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower has been fined 15 per cent of his applicable match fee for breaching the IPL's code of conduct by getting involved in a dispute with the fourth umpire during their match against Mumbai Indians here, the tournament organiser said on Monday.

"Andy Flower, Head Coach, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined 15% of his applicable match fee for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials," the IPL said in a statement.

"Andy was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to 'use of an audible obscenity during a match.' The incident occurred in 17.2 over when Andy spoke aggressively with the fourth umpire.

"Andy admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee, Amit Sharma." Having being set a target of 167, RCB won the last-ball thriller by two wickets, which kept their play-offs hopes alive while knocking out MI from the race for the knockouts. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 11 May 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCBvsMI Andy Flower RCB IPL 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
RCB Coach Lands In Trouble After Heated Exchange With Fourth Umpire
RCB Coach Lands In Trouble After Heated Exchange With Fourth Umpire
IPL
IPL’s Fastest Centuries Ever: From Gayle’s Carnage To ABD’s Masterclass
IPL’s Fastest Centuries Ever: From Gayle’s Carnage To ABD’s Masterclass
IPL
WATCH: Tim David Appears To Show Middle Finger During Heated Celebration As RCB Edge MI In IPL Thriller
WATCH: Tim David Appears To Show Middle Finger During Heated Celebration As RCB Edge MI In IPL Thriller
IPL
Krunal Pandya Eyes World Cup 2027 Spot As RCB Chase IPL 2026 Glory
Krunal Pandya Eyes World Cup 2027 Spot As RCB Chase IPL 2026 Glory
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi Leads Historic Somnath Celebrations Amid Divine Chants and Sacred Kumbh Rituals
Breaking: Historic Kumbh Abhishek at Somnath Led by PM Modi Marks Rare Spiritual Milestone Today
Breaking: Nation Immersed in Devotion as PM Modi Joins Somnath’s Grand 75-Year Spiritual Celebration
Bharat Pulse: PM Modi Honors Sardar Patel as Somnath Witnesses Historic Kumbh Abhishek
BIG BREAKING: Citizens From Varanasi Express Strong Support For Narendra Modi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Annie Sharma
Annie Sharma
OPINION | Is Your Mother's Day Gift Secretly Telling Her To Stay In The Kitchen?
Opinion
Embed widget