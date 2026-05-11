RCB Coach Lands In Trouble After Heated Exchange With Fourth Umpire

Raipur: Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower has been fined 15 per cent of his applicable match fee for breaching the IPL's code of conduct by getting involved in a dispute with the fourth umpire during their match against Mumbai Indians here, the tournament organiser said on Monday.

"Andy Flower, Head Coach, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined 15% of his applicable match fee for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials," the IPL said in a statement.

"Andy was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to 'use of an audible obscenity during a match.' The incident occurred in 17.2 over when Andy spoke aggressively with the fourth umpire.

"Andy admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee, Amit Sharma." Having being set a target of 167, RCB won the last-ball thriller by two wickets, which kept their play-offs hopes alive while knocking out MI from the race for the knockouts.

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