BJP MP's Daughter Says She Was Pressured To Delete Post On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

A social media post by Archita Sarangi, daughter of BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, has sparked discussion following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid the NEET paper leak controversy.

After Pradhan stepped down following weeks of student protests, Archita shared a news headline about his resignation on her Instagram account. She later posted another Instagram Story claiming that she was being pressured to delete the post.

'I Will Not Delete This Post'

In her Instagram Story, Archita said she would not remove the post under any circumstances. She also claimed that the "PA of DP" had been sending messages to her mother asking that the post be taken down. While she did not identify the individual by name, it is widely believed that "DP" referred to Dharmendra Pradhan.

In the post, she wrote: "Don't worry. This won't be deleted. Jai Jagannath. Jai Hind."

Shortly afterwards, her Instagram account was deactivated, triggering widespread discussion on social media. The reason for the deactivation has not been officially confirmed.

Aparajita Sarangi Backs Dharmendra Pradhan

Meanwhile, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi defended Dharmendra Pradhan's decision to resign, saying he had taken moral responsibility for the NEET paper leak controversy. She described his resignation as a courageous decision.

A former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Aparajita Sarangi entered politics after leaving the civil services. She was re-elected from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general election, defeating the Biju Janata Dal candidate by around 35,000 votes.

President Accepts Resignation

President Droupadi Murmu accepted Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the resignation, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Ministry of Education. Joshi will continue to hold his existing portfolios while overseeing the Education Ministry.