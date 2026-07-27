India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaBJP MP's Daughter Says She Was Pressured To Delete Post On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

BJP MP's Daughter Says She Was Pressured To Delete Post On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned BJP MP Aparajita Sarangis daughter Architas Instagram post caused a stir

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 08:55 AM (IST)

A social media post by Archita Sarangi, daughter of BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, has sparked discussion following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid the NEET paper leak controversy.

After Pradhan stepped down following weeks of student protests, Archita shared a news headline about his resignation on her Instagram account. She later posted another Instagram Story claiming that she was being pressured to delete the post.

'I Will Not Delete This Post'

In her Instagram Story, Archita said she would not remove the post under any circumstances. She also claimed that the "PA of DP" had been sending messages to her mother asking that the post be taken down. While she did not identify the individual by name, it is widely believed that "DP" referred to Dharmendra Pradhan.

In the post, she wrote: "Don't worry. This won't be deleted. Jai Jagannath. Jai Hind."

Shortly afterwards, her Instagram account was deactivated, triggering widespread discussion on social media. The reason for the deactivation has not been officially confirmed.

Aparajita Sarangi Backs Dharmendra Pradhan

Meanwhile, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi defended Dharmendra Pradhan's decision to resign, saying he had taken moral responsibility for the NEET paper leak controversy. She described his resignation as a courageous decision.

A former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Aparajita Sarangi entered politics after leaving the civil services. She was re-elected from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general election, defeating the Biju Janata Dal candidate by around 35,000 votes.

President Accepts Resignation

President Droupadi Murmu accepted Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the resignation, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Ministry of Education. Joshi will continue to hold his existing portfolios while overseeing the Education Ministry.

Before You Go

Big Political Attack: Yogi Adityanath Targets Previous Governments in Mainpuri Rally

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 27 Jul 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aparajita Sarangi DHarmendra Pradhan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
BJP MP's Daughter Says She Was Pressured To Delete Post On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
BJP MP's Daughter Says She Was Pressured To Delete Post On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
India
‘Gen-Z Copies Others, Acts On Emotions': Mohan Bhagwat Takes Fresh Dig At Young Generation
‘Gen-Z Copies Others, Acts On Emotions': Mohan Bhagwat Takes Fresh Dig At Young Generation
India
E20 Janta Party: After CJP, Calls For Nitin Gadkari’s Resignation Grow As X Followers Surge
E20 Janta Party: After CJP, Calls For Nitin Gadkari’s Resignation Grow As X Followers Surge
India
Centre To Table Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Lok Sabha Today; Fast-Track Courts, Harsher Penalties Proposed
Centre To Introduce New Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Lok Sabha Today: What's Changed?
Advertisement

Videos

Big Political Attack: Yogi Adityanath Targets Previous Governments in Mainpuri Rally
Political Storm: Jantar Mantar Protest Ends, Political Battle Continues
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Writes to Amit Shah, Demands Accountability Over Police Action Against Students
Bihar: Siwan Firing Video Sparks Political Row Amid Bihar Student Protest Violence
Bihar Protest: Bihar Protest Violence Sparks Row Over Alleged Police Firing in Siwan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget