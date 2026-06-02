Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGhaziabad: Madrasas In Khoda To Be Sealed Today After Teen Murdered On Eid

Ghaziabad: Madrasas In Khoda To Be Sealed Today After Teen Murdered On Eid

The accused was killed in an encounter with police on Sunday. Investigators have said preliminary findings suggest that the accused and the victim knew each other.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Madrasas to be sealed following teen's fatal stabbing last week.
  • Main accused, Asad, arrested after police encounter, later died.
  • Dispute over motorcycle riding escalated to fatal altercation.
  • Politicians condemn killing, demand strictest punishment for perpetrators.

Two to three madrasas will be sealed in Ghaziabad's Khoda where a 17-year-old Class 11 student was killed on Eid last week. The teenager, Surya Chauhan, was stabbed during an altercation and later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Based on a complaint filed by his family, police registered a case against five people. Three accused were arrested shortly after the incident, while the main accused, Asad, remained on the run.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to Asad's arrest. On Sunday, he was injured in an encounter with a police team in the Khoda area. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Dhawal Jaiswal, Asad sustained gunshot injuries during an exchange of fire and was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Also Read: Man Arrested For Links With JeM Planned Attack In India, Was Waiting For Orders

Accused And Victim Knew Each Other

Investigators have said preliminary findings suggest that the accused and the victim knew each other and that a dispute over riding a motorcycle escalated into a violent confrontation. However, Surya's family has disputed this version, alleging that he was lured to a location after receiving a phone call and was attacked by multiple assailants armed with knives.

The killing triggered widespread anger and political reactions in Uttar Pradesh. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the perpetrators would face the strictest punishment under the law, while BSP chief Mayawati described the incident as "extremely tragic and worrying" and demanded stringent action against those responsible.

Before You Go

UP POLITICAL ROW: Rajbhar Targets SP After ATS Arrest, Sparks Fresh Azamgarh Controversy

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 02 Jun 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaziabad News Khoda Murder Eid Murder
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Ghaziabad: Madrasas In Khoda To Be Sealed Today After Teen Murdered On Eid
Ghaziabad: Madrasas In Khoda To Be Sealed Today After Teen Murdered On Eid
Cities
Triple Shock In Northeast Delhi: Two Murders And A Firing Incident in 24 Hours Trigger Panic
Triple Shock In Northeast Delhi: Two Murders And A Firing Incident in 24 Hours Trigger Panic
Cities
Kanpur Petrol Pump Row: New Car Owner Shocked After Being Charged For 52 Litres In 45-Litre Tank
Kanpur Petrol Pump Row: New Car Owner Shocked After Being Charged For 52 Litres In 45-Litre Tank
Cities
Delhi-NCR Gets Relief From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Gusty Winds
Delhi-NCR Gets Relief From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Gusty Winds
Advertisement

Videos

UP POLITICAL ROW: Rajbhar Targets SP After ATS Arrest, Sparks Fresh Azamgarh Controversy
MUMBAI CRACKDOWN: Illegal Shrine Demolished in Goregaon Amid Tight Security and Vigilance
UP 2027 BATTLE: SP Begins Seat-Sharing Exercise as Congress Alliance Talks Gather Momentum
BENGAL POLITICAL STORM: BJP Rejects TMC Defection Buzz, Says ‘Doors Are Closed’ to Turncoats
DELHI DISASTER: Cylinder Blast Triggers Building Collapse in Mukundpur, Rescue Operation On
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget