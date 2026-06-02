Ghaziabad: Madrasas In Khoda To Be Sealed Today After Teen Murdered On Eid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madrasas to be sealed following teen's fatal stabbing last week.

Main accused, Asad, arrested after police encounter, later died.

Dispute over motorcycle riding escalated to fatal altercation.

Politicians condemn killing, demand strictest punishment for perpetrators.

Two to three madrasas will be sealed in Ghaziabad's Khoda where a 17-year-old Class 11 student was killed on Eid last week. The teenager, Surya Chauhan, was stabbed during an altercation and later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Based on a complaint filed by his family, police registered a case against five people. Three accused were arrested shortly after the incident, while the main accused, Asad, remained on the run.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to Asad's arrest. On Sunday, he was injured in an encounter with a police team in the Khoda area. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Dhawal Jaiswal, Asad sustained gunshot injuries during an exchange of fire and was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

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Accused And Victim Knew Each Other

Investigators have said preliminary findings suggest that the accused and the victim knew each other and that a dispute over riding a motorcycle escalated into a violent confrontation. However, Surya's family has disputed this version, alleging that he was lured to a location after receiving a phone call and was attacked by multiple assailants armed with knives.

The killing triggered widespread anger and political reactions in Uttar Pradesh. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the perpetrators would face the strictest punishment under the law, while BSP chief Mayawati described the incident as "extremely tragic and worrying" and demanded stringent action against those responsible.