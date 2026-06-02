NEET Aspirant Found Dead In Patna Hostel; Family Says She Was Distressed After Exam Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NEET aspirant found dead in Patna hostel room.

Student reportedly expressed isolation and parental distance.

Another aspirant's death linked to exam irregularities.

Deaths highlight intense pressure on competitive exam students.

A NEET aspirant from Bihar's Samastipur was found dead in her hostel room in Patna on Tuesday, in a case that has once again drawn attention to the stress and uncertainty faced by students amid the controversy surrounding the medical entrance examination.

The deceased, identified as Shruti Kumari, was preparing for NEET and had been staying at Radhe Krishna Hostel in Patna's Secretariat Colony under the jurisdiction of Patrakar Nagar police station since 2024.

According to reports, Shruti was found hanging in her hostel room on June 2. The room where she had spent months preparing for the highly competitive medical entrance examination became the site of the tragedy.

Shruti had reportedly returned to Patna from her native village around 10 days ago. Hostel mates told police that she often spoke about feeling isolated and claimed that her parents did not speak to her regularly.

Officials said she had dinner on Monday night and went to her room. However, when people checked on her the next morning, they found her dead.

A forensic team visited the spot and completed its preliminary investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police have informed her family, and the body will be handed over to them after legal formalities are completed.

Friends and acquaintances reportedly said Shruti had been distressed in recent weeks amid the uncertainty surrounding NEET. However, police have not yet officially confirmed the reason behind her death, and investigations are underway.

Another Student Death Linked to Exam Stress

Shruti's death comes days after another NEET aspirant, Akanksha Chaturvedi from Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district, allegedly died by suicide.

According to her family, Akanksha had performed well in the examination and was optimistic about her chances. However, they claimed she became deeply distressed following reports of irregularities and the paper leak controversy. Family members said she stopped eating, withdrew from conversations, and worried about having to appear for another examination.

Akanksha came from a financially struggling family. Her father had reportedly taken a loan of Rs 15 lakh through a Kisan Credit Card to support her dream of becoming a doctor. In her alleged suicide note, she reportedly expressed guilt over what she believed was a burden on her parents and wrote that she had "ruined everything" for them.

The deaths have reignited concerns over the immense pressure faced by students preparing for competitive examinations and the emotional toll that uncertainty surrounding entrance tests can have on young aspirants.

(Inputs by Aryan Anand)