Washington Sundar's CSK Trade Blocked By GT Coach: Report

HomeSportsIPLWashington Sundar's CSK Trade Blocked By GT Coach: Report

IPL 2026 trade rumors linked Washington Sundar to CSK, but GT Head Coach, Ashish Nehra, and management reportedly have no plans to part with the all-rounder.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
IPL 2026 trade deal rumors have been rampant on social media of late, and one of them involved Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar. 

It was being reported that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were apparently interested in acquiring Sundar from the Gujarat Titans (GT) after R Ashwin, a veteran with a very similar profile, announced retirement from IPL. 

However, a recent report by Cricbuzz claims that Ashish Nehra, GT Head Coach, has refused to trade the player to the the 5-time IPL champions. In fact, the GT management reportedly has no intention of giving Sundar away.

Washington Sundar IPL 2025 Stats

Washington Sundar is a spin bowler, who debuted back in 2017. Gujarat Titans acquired him for Rs 3.2 crore ahead of IPL 2025, and he got to represent the franchise in six matches. Here's a look at his stats from the season:

Matches: 6

Balls Bowled: 65

Wickets: 2

Economy: 10.25

This was far from Sundar's best potential with the ball. He had picked 8 wickets in his debut season, and then again in 2020. 

With the bat though, the all-rounder scored more than he ever has in the IPL:

Runs: 133 (49 highest score)

Strike Rate: 166.25

Average: 26.60

Recently, Washington Sundar played a key role in India's victory over Australia in Hobart, chasing 187. He scored 49 off 23 deliveries, hitting 3 fours and 4 sixes in the process.

Even during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in England, earlier his Summer, Sundar proved to be one of India's most important players, particularly in the final Test, as his innings with the bat gave them enough breathing to room to clinch a narrow victory.

With the potential he has, it woudn't really be surprising for any IPL franchise to show interest in the player, as he can be a valuable asset on any day. 

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Washington Sundar IPL Auctions IPL Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 IPL Trade Washington Sundar Csk Csk Gt Trade Washington Sundar Gt Washington Sundar Trade
