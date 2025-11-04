Washington Sundar's CSK Trade Blocked By GT Coach: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IPL 2026 trade deal rumors have been rampant on social media of late, and one of them involved Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar.

It was being reported that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were apparently interested in acquiring Sundar from the Gujarat Titans (GT) after R Ashwin, a veteran with a very similar profile, announced retirement from IPL.

However, a recent report by Cricbuzz claims that Ashish Nehra, GT Head Coach, has refused to trade the player to the the 5-time IPL champions. In fact, the GT management reportedly has no intention of giving Sundar away.

Washington Sundar IPL 2025 Stats

Washington Sundar is a spin bowler, who debuted back in 2017. Gujarat Titans acquired him for Rs 3.2 crore ahead of IPL 2025, and he got to represent the franchise in six matches. Here's a look at his stats from the season:

Matches: 6

Balls Bowled: 65

Wickets: 2

Economy: 10.25

This was far from Sundar's best potential with the ball. He had picked 8 wickets in his debut season, and then again in 2020.

With the bat though, the all-rounder scored more than he ever has in the IPL:

Runs: 133 (49 highest score)

Strike Rate: 166.25

Average: 26.60

Recently, Washington Sundar played a key role in India's victory over Australia in Hobart, chasing 187. He scored 49 off 23 deliveries, hitting 3 fours and 4 sixes in the process.

Even during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in England, earlier his Summer, Sundar proved to be one of India's most important players, particularly in the final Test, as his innings with the bat gave them enough breathing to room to clinch a narrow victory.

With the potential he has, it woudn't really be surprising for any IPL franchise to show interest in the player, as he can be a valuable asset on any day.

Check Out: IPL 2026 Twist: KL Rahul To Stay With DC As KKR Trade Falls Through?