IPL 2026 Twist: KL Rahul To Stay With DC As KKR Trade Falls Through?

Rumors about Delhi Capitals (DC) looking to trade Indian wicket keeper-batsman KL Rahul to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of IPL 2026 had surfaced of late.

However, a recent report from Cricbuzz suggests that this alleged deal may now have fallen through, as the three-time IPL champions are unwilling to part ways with any of their primary assets, such as Varun Chakaravarthy or Rinku Singh, in exchange for the Delhi player.

The report also quoted an anonymous source from DC stating that they would be unwilling to release any of their marquee players:

"Why would we release our marquee player?"

The Captails acquired KL Rahul during IPL 2025 auctions for Rs 14 crore, and he was one of their best players that season. Rahul is also a key figure in the national team, which makes him a valuable asset.

KL Rahul IPL 2025 Stats

Here's how KL Rahul's first year at the Delhi Captails went:

Matches: 13

Runs: 539

Fifties: 3

Hundreds: 1

Strike Rate: 149.72

Average: 53.90

There have also been rumors about DC looking to bring in Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals (RR) by trading South Africa's Tristan Stubbs.

However, if KL Rahul is to stay in the capital's franchise, then another wicket keeper-batsman being brought in for the next season seems a little unlikely.

IPL 2026 Mini Auction: What Do We Know?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet announced a set date for the IPL 2026 mini auction. That said, a report by Cricbuzz suggested that it could be held between December 13 and 15, 2025.

The venue has also not been revealed at the time of this writing. The last two auctions were, notably, held outside of India.

What we do know at the moment is that the deadline for all IPL franchises to announce their player retentions for the next season is November 15.

